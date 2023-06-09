Advance Screening: Disney & Pixar’s Elemental

Close
Jun 9, 2023

Synopsis:

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted, and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Register below for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the advance screening of Elemental on June 14 at Harkins Tempe Marketplace!

 

