ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man last seen in Glendale

Jun 9, 2023, 9:25 AM

Juan Tapia. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)...

Juan Tapia. (Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued for a 69-year-old man last seen in Glendale on Thursday, authorities said.

Juan Tapia stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on foot in the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

RELATED STORIES

Tapia was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, turquoise crocs shoes and an unknown color of pants or shorts.

He has a medical condition that could cause him to become easily lost and confused.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

