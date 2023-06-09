Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship

Jun 9, 2023, 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Some University of Connecticut students are getting expelled for April 3 victory in the NCAA championship game, a university spokesperson said Friday.

“Although we can’t address individual students’ outcomes, we can say that some reviews have concluded with expulsions,” UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said. She said the investigations are ongoing for other students who were arrested following the vandalism at the Storrs campus, which included smashing windows and damaging a police vehicle.

The Huskies’ 76-59 win over San Diego State University in the championship game in Houston secured UConn’s fifth NCAA title in 24 years. Most of the celebrations that followed in Storrs were peaceful, but some students pulled down signs and light poles and smashed windows.

The vandalism, which included damaging a campus police cruiser and flipping a van on its side, caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, university officials said.

More than a dozen students were arrested on charges that in some cases included rioting. Sixteen people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Reitz said information on the precise number of students who have been expelled for their role in the destruction should be available later in the summer.

Students can appeal their expulsions, Reitz said, but for some the appeal process is complete and they are no longer enrolled.

The news that some UConn students have been expelled over the post-championship vandalism was first reported in the Hartford Courant.

United States News

Tmika Wilkerson, left, and Kimberly Wilkerson pray as mourners gather for a remembrance service at ...

Associated Press

Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door. Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Death toll in clashes between ethnic groups at UN displacement camp in South Sudan now more than 20

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The death toll from clashes between displaced people inside a U.N. site in South Sudan has risen to more than 20, with more than 50 others wounded, the medical charity MSF said Friday. The statement by the organization, which is also known as Doctors Without Borders, said that two of […]

10 hours ago

The Northwestern Energy's Laurel Generating Station, a natural gas-fired power plant, seen under co...

Associated Press

Montana gas power plant can resume construction, judge rules

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — NorthWestern Energy will resume construction of a natural gas power plant along Montana’s Yellowstone River following a two-month delay, a company spokesperson said Friday, after a state judge revived a pollution permit for the project despite lingering concerns over its climate-changing emissions. Work on the $250 million plant was largely halted […]

10 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump reacts as he visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community ...

Associated Press

Trump faces unprecedented legal peril, but will it hurt his standing with Republican voters?

That someone under indictment could still be considered a viable presidential candidate underscores Donald's Trump's grip on the Republican Party.

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Archdiocese of St. Louis to pay $1 million to settle sex abuse lawsuit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Archdiocese of St. Louis will pay $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest who previously spent 12 years in prison for abusing another boy, an attorney for the victim said Friday. The plaintiff was an altar boy […]

10 hours ago

Founder and CEO of the Decolonizing Wealth Project, Edgar Villanueva, speaks during the Alight Alig...

Associated Press

Reparations campaigns get boost from new philanthropic funding

NEW YORK (AP) — The campaign to win reparations for Black Americans plans to bring broader support for smaller nonprofits advancing the cause, with a new philanthropic funding initiative announced Friday at the “Alight Align Arise” national conference in Atlanta. The Decolonizing Wealth Project, an organization dedicated to creating racial equity through education and “radical […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

UConn students getting expelled for vandalism that followed team’s NCAA championship