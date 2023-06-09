Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine

Jun 9, 2023, 7:01 AM | Updated: 11:16 am

This image provided by Maxar Technologies and released by The White House shows an industrial site ...

This image provided by Maxar Technologies and released by The White House shows an industrial site several hundred miles east of Moscow where U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia with Iran’s help, is building a factory to produce attack drones for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials believe the plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational by early next year. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran is providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow as the Kremlin looks to lock in a steady supply of weaponry for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to a U.S. intelligence finding released by the White House on Friday.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials believe a plant in Russia’s Alabuga special economic zone could be operational early next year. The White House also released satellite imagery taken in April of the industrial location, several hundred miles east of Moscow, where it believes the plant “will probably be built.”

President Joe Biden’s administration publicly stated in December that it believed Tehran and Moscow were considering standing up a drone assembly line in Russia for the Ukraine war. The new intelligence suggests that the project, in the Yelabuga region of Tatarstan, has moved beyond conception.

Iran has said it provided drones to Russia before the start of the war but not since.

Kirby said that U.S. officials also have determined that Iran continues to supply the Russian military with one-way attack drones made in Iran: The drones are shipped via the Caspian Sea, from Amirabad in Iran to Makhachkala, Russia, and then are used by Russian forces against Ukraine.

As of May, Russia had received hundreds of one-way attack drones, as well as drone production-related equipment, from Iran, according to the White House.

“This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to Iran’s neighbors, and to the international community,” Kirby said. “We are continuing to use all the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities including by sharing this with the public — and we are prepared to do more.”

The Biden administration on Friday issued an advisory meant to help businesses and other governments put in place measures to ensure they are not inadvertently contributing to Iran’s drone program.

The notice from the departments of Commerce, State, Justice and Treasury said it was “critical that private industry be aware of its legal obligations” to abide by U.S. export controls and sanctions.

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom in recent months all have issued rules designed to cut off the flow of drone components to Russia and Iran.

The Biden administration has repeatedly publicized intelligence findings that detail how Iran is assisting the Russian invasion.

The persistent drip of intelligence findings from the administration is intended to detail what U.S. officials say is a deepening defense partnership between Russia and Iran. It’s also part of a broader administration effort to spotlight Moscow’s prosecution of its war in Ukraine in hopes of further promoting global isolation of Russia.

The White House last month said Russia was looking to buy additional advanced attack drones from Iran after using up most of the 400 drones it had previously purchased from Tehran.

The Biden administration last year first publicized satellite imagery and intelligence findings that it said indicated Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia. For months, officials have said the United States believed Iran was considering selling hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, but White House officials have said they do not have evidence a deal was consummated.

The White House has noted that Iran also has weapons flowing its way from Russia.

Iran is seeking to purchase additional military equipment from Russia, including attack helicopters, radars and YAK-130 combat trainer aircraft, according to the White House. In April, Iran announced that it had finalized a deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

United States News

Associated Press

Philly cops fired over offensive Facebook posts can pursue First Amendment claim, court rules

A dozen Philadelphia police officers who were fired or suspended for racist and violent social media posts can pursue a lawsuit against the city claiming their First Amendment rights were violated, a federal appeals court ruled. The officers’ social media accounts were included in a database, published in 2019, that catalogued thousands of bigoted or […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside after an effort to expel him from th...

Associated Press

Rep. Santos says he’s protecting family members by seeking to keep bond cosigners secret

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. George Santos wants to protect family members by asking the courts to keep his bond cosigners secret as he fights criminal charges, his lawyer told a Long Island federal judge Friday as he asked her to reverse a magistrate judge’s decision to make the names public. Attorney Joseph Murray said […]

11 hours ago

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)...

Associated Press

Trump indictment unsealed in case involving mishandling of classified information

An indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents has been unsealed.

11 hours ago

FILE - Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference, Jan. 17, 2023, in Augusta, Maine. A comm...

Associated Press

Maine expansion of abortion laws, which would be among the country’s broadest, passes committee

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A committee of the Maine Legislature signed off Friday on a proposal from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills that would give the state one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. Maine’s current laws allow abortions until a fetus becomes viable, which is generally considered to be about 24 weeks. […]

11 hours ago

A page from the order granting a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a...

Associated Press

Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The documents obtained during an FBI search of his Florida estate. A person familiar with the development confirmed Friday that the case was assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020 and sits in Fort Pierce, about an hour’s […]

11 hours ago

This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the sta...

Associated Press

Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who told his wife — and a federal jury — that he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building. Markus Maly’s prison sentence is significantly lower than the punishment that prosecutors sought […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

White House says Iran is helping Russia build a drone factory east of Moscow for the war in Ukraine