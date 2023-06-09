State trooper injured in wrong-way collision on West Valley highway

PHOENIX — Two wrong-way collisions, including one that injured a state trooper, occurred late Thursday and early Friday on West Valley roadways.

On Thursday night, a vehicle was seen heading south in the northbound lanes of State Route 85 south of Buckeye, authorities said.

The vehicle hit two responding law enforcement units, from the Buckeye Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety, near milepost 141.

The man driving and a DPS trooper were taken to a hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

The second wrong-way crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Friday, when a vehicle drove south on the northbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Happy Valley Road and collided with another vehicle. Nobody involved required hospitalization.

Impairment is suspected as a factor in both incidents, authorities said.

No other details were made available.

