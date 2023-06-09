PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are currently working a massive pallet fire Thursday night in the area of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area.

Fire crews are using a “Big Water” defensive strategy to attack the flames, according to Phoenix Fire’s Twitter account.

Firefighters are currently working a 3rd Alarm Pallet Fire near 35th Ave. & Lower Buckeye Rd, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eBSwKeZENY — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 9, 2023



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

