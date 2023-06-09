Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fire crews battling large pallet fire in south Phoenix

Jun 8, 2023, 9:02 PM | Updated: 10:03 pm

Phoenix fire crews work to put out large pallet fire in the area of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye R...

Phoenix fire crews work to put out large pallet fire in the area of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department Twitter Account)

(Phoenix Fire Department Twitter Account)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are currently working a massive pallet fire Thursday night in the area of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The Phoenix Fire Department is asking for people to avoid the area.

Fire crews are using a “Big Water” defensive strategy to attack the flames, according to Phoenix Fire’s Twitter account.


This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay photo)...

KTAR.com

4 Valley residents sentenced to prison for COVID aid fraud

Four Valley residents have been sentenced for their roles in a COVID aid fraud scheme, authorities announced Thursday.

22 hours ago

(Getty Images Photos)...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Sinema says she was happy to play liaison role on debt ceiling negotiations

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Thursday her role in helping push forward negotiations on lifting the nation's debt ceiling was to be a liaison, a position she was happy to fill.

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Canal killer death sentence, Phoenix PD rolls out crime reduction plan

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered the canal killer's death sentence and Phoenix Police's new crime reduction plan.

22 hours ago

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

MCSO’s Penzone expects scanner program at jails to be implemented within weeks

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said a scanner program that will detect for drugs and other contraband going in and out of jails will be up and running within weeks.

22 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)...

SuElen Rivera

Autism evaluation, therapy clinic opens first East Valley location

A clinic offering autism diagnostic services and ABA therapy is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert.

22 hours ago

Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Ariz...

KTAR.com

Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Fire crews battling large pallet fire in south Phoenix