Over 100 firefighters battle large pallet fire in southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — Over 100 firefighters battled a large massive pallet fire Thursday night in southwest Phoenix.

Crews from four Valley fire departments responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. in the area of 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters are currently working a 3rd Alarm Pallet Fire near 35th Ave. & Lower Buckeye Rd, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eBSwKeZENY — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 9, 2023

Two hazardous material trucks were also dispatched to the scene to help alleviate explosions.

A nearby Circle K was evacuated and closed early due to the severity of the fire, a press release said.

Crews were on the scene throughout the night working to extinguish any remaining hotspots.

Streets were closed in the area of the fire.

There are no reported injuries from the incident.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

