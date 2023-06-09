Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Family says teen died a hero trying to save brother from California river

Jun 8, 2023, 5:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old who died in the Sacramento River over the weekend was trying to save his younger brother, the family said.

Amari Quarles jumped in to help his 13-year-old brother, Elijah, who went into the surging river to retrieve a thrown football during a family gathering at Sand Cove Park on Sunday.

“He died a hero. He died to save somebody else’s life, and he lost his in turn,” Amari’s father, James Sashe, told KXTV-TV.

Amari, who loved football and music, had just completed his freshman year at Natomas High School and got straight As this semester, his family said.

When he saw his brother struggling in the current, the teenager jumped in and the boys began to drift.

Amari’s stepmother, Yolanda Sashe, went into the water to help.

“The water is just pulling you and tugging you and dragging you and holding you,” she told the TV station. “And the pressure on my chest as I’m swimming to Elijah, I’m like, I know they’re in trouble.”

A boater got her and Elijah to safety but Amari was swept away.

“I clenched my hand to hold him and this water just rushed and snatched him, just took him away. He was gone,” she said.

Amari’s body was recovered Monday morning.

“He had told me, ‘One of us is going to have to go down,’ and he made sure it wasn’t me,” Elijah said. “It really hurts not seeing him here right now, and it just hurts just speaking about him knowing that I can’t turn and hug him.”

The family recently moved to the area from New York.

Amari’s mother, Marjorie Quarles, said her son “lit up the room when he knew you were upset. He would do anything to make you smile.”

“He was my miracle boy,” she said.

A GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs had raised about $23,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Thursday.

Several people have died recently in fast-moving Northern California rivers that have swollen from melting snow after a record winter.

On Wednesday, authorities found the body of 20-year-old Stockton man who on Sunday vanished after jumping into the Yuba River near Bridgeport, in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento.

“We continue to urge residents and visitors to please enjoy the beauty of the Yuba from the banks and to resist the urge to enter the river,” the county Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The water is currently extremely high, cold, fast and far too dangerous to be in.”

Two weeks ago, searchers found the body of a 4-year-old boy in a the Kings River, a day after his 8-year-old sister died when the siblings were swept away by the current.

The children, who were not wearing life jackets, entered the water with their mother and another adult while trying to make their way to climb on a rock near Pine Flat Dam in Fresno County, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Signs have been posted along the Kings and San Joaquin rivers since March 14 urging people to stay out of the water because of hazardous conditions, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At least two other people have drowned or gone missing after being swept away in California rivers in recent weeks.

United States News

FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in A...

Associated Press

Ruff day in court: Supreme Court sides with Jack Daniel’s in dispute with makers of dog toy

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave whiskey maker Jack Daniel's reason to raise a glass, handing the company a new chance to win a trademark dispute with the makers of the Bad Spaniels dog toy.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Louisiana governor says he intends to veto anti-LGBTQ+ bills including ban on gender-affirming care

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, said Thursday he intends to veto a package of bills passed by the GOP-dominated legislature that targets the LGBTQ+ community, including a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors and the state’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Edwards has said throughout […]

21 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

6 arrested in alleged scheme to fraudulently collect millions in COVID aid meant for renters

Six people from Washington, Arizona and Texas have been arrested and accused of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars of COVID-19 aid from an assistance program meant for renters, federal prosecutors said.

21 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Just...

Associated Press

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next

Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has brought renewed attention to one of the most notable cases in Justice Department history. The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony […]

21 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, left,...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment

MIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. ___ What to know: — Signs that Trump could face criminal charges began to pile up this month — Who is Jack Smith, the special […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law

NEW YORK (AP) — Two apologetic lawyers responding to an angry judge in Manhattan federal court blamed ChatGPT Thursday for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. Attorneys Steven A. Schwartz and Peter LoDuca are facing possible punishment over a filing in a lawsuit against an airline that included references to […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Family says teen died a hero trying to save brother from California river