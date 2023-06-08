Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees

Jun 8, 2023, 3:08 PM

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an im...

FILE - Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards, May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month. The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake could make an impactful mark at the BET Awards later this month.

The chart-topping performer scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 25 in Los Angeles. He’s up for best male hip-hop artist, male R&B/pop artist along with best collaboration and viewer’s choice with Future and Tems for their song “Wait for U.”

Drake’s three other nominations are shared with 21 Savage, who is up for five nods. The tandem is nominated for album of the year through “Her Loss,” best group and viewer’s choice for their hit “Jimmy Cooks.”

Rapper GloRilla, nominated for her first Grammy earlier this year, will enter the ceremony as the second-most nominated act with six. She’s up for best female hip-hop artist, new artist, album of the year for “Anyways, Life’s Great” and video of the year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. She’s scored two nominations in the best collaboration category for “Tomorrow 2” and “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd.

Along with 21 Savage, Lizzo came away with five nominations. Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Christ Brown and Burna Boy each have four noms.

Show officials say there are plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop during the telecast. Performers will be announced soon.

The awards show will honor categories in film and sports as well. Best movie nominees include “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Creed 3,” “Emancipation,” “Nope,” “The Woman King,” “TILL” and “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who collected his second Super Bowl title and MVP trophy this year, is nominated for sportsman of year. He’ll compete against LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Aaron Judge, Jalen Hurts, Gervonta Davis and Bubba Wallace.

LSU stars Angel Reese and Alexis Morris, both nominated for sportswoman of the year, led their school to its first-ever women’s basketball championship in April. They are nominated against Allyson Felix, Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Sha’Carri Richardson and Serena Williams.

United States News

(Pixabay Photo)...

Associated Press

6 arrested in alleged scheme to fraudulently collect millions in COVID aid meant for renters

Six people from Washington, Arizona and Texas have been arrested and accused of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars of COVID-19 aid from an assistance program meant for renters, federal prosecutors said.

18 hours ago

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland announces Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee the Just...

Associated Press

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next

Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate has brought renewed attention to one of the most notable cases in Justice Department history. The federal charges represent the biggest legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony […]

18 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, left,...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment

MIAMI (AP) — Follow along for live updates on indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate. The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. ___ What to know: — Signs that Trump could face criminal charges began to pile up this month — Who is Jack Smith, the special […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law

NEW YORK (AP) — Two apologetic lawyers responding to an angry judge blamed ChatGPT Thursday for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing. Attorneys Steven A. Schwartz and Peter LoDuca are facing possible punishment over a filing in a lawsuit against an airline that included references to past court cases that […]

18 hours ago

A Corsi-Rosenthal air purifier built by Liz Hradil is seen at her home in Syracuse, N.Y. after the ...

Associated Press

Social media helps invent, then circulate info on DIY air purifiers amid wildfire smoke

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media users are sharing a surprisingly effective way to protect yourself indoors from the toxic wildfire smoke blanketing much of the East Coast: a box fan, four air filters and a whole lot of duct tape. As searches for “air purifiers” spike on Google, people are posting on TikTok and […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Family says teen died a hero trying to save brother from California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old who died in the Sacramento River over the weekend was trying to save his younger brother, the family said. Amari Quarles jumped in to help his 13-year-old brother, Elijah, who went into the surging river to retrieve a thrown football during a family gathering at Sand Cove Park on […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo, 21 Savage enter BET Awards as top nominees