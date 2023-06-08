Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents

Jun 8, 2023, 1:18 PM

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school ...

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ownership of the writings of a shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school earlier this year will be transferred to the families of students at the school, an attorney representing the shooter’s parents announced Thursday.

The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the release of Audrey Hale’s writings and other documents in the police investigation. Supporters of the parents hope that the transfer of ownership will strengthen the families’ argument that they have standing to intervene and stop the release of Hale’s writings.

Hale, then 28, opened fire at the school on March 27, before being shot to death by officers. Hale was a former student at the school and it is thought that Hale’s writings might reveal a motive for the attack.

Late last month, Chancery Court Judge I’Ashea Myles ruled that the Covenant School parents have a right to intervene against the groups seeking the release of the public records.

Those seeking the release include journalists, a state senator, a law enforcement nonprofit and a gun-rights organization — all who have had their requests to publicize the documents rebuffed by Nashville police, who say the records are part of an active investigation. The Associated Press has also requested a copy of the records.

Separately, along with Covenant parents, the Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church have been allowed to intervene in the case after their lawyers said their primary concern is preventing the release of any information of their buildings that houses the school that could jeopardize security, such as detailed drawings of their facilities.

Yet shortly after Myles approved allowing the parents to intervene, the plaintiffs seeking the records not only appealed her decision but also asked her to hit pause on the case proceedings until the appeals process had gone through.

Myles said Thursday that she’ll make that decision later that day, stressing that she had not yet made up her mind on the appeals decision or on whether to release the writings.

“Either way, someone is going to appeal my ruling,” she said, which prompted laughs.

Attorney David Raybin, who is representing Hale’s parents, surprised the courtroom when he informed the judge that he will help transfer ownership of the writings to Covenant parents intervening in the case by the end of the week. Ownership had been under Hale’s parents.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is still in charge of the release of the documents.

More than 60 Tennessee House Republicans have called for the release of Hale’s writings, but only GOP Sen. Todd Gardenhire has filed suit in a joint petition with The Tennessean newspaper.

The lawmakers have said the shooter’s writings could provide valuable insights as they prepare for a special session called by Gov. Bill Lee, who is pushing to remove firearms from people judged dangerous to themselves or others. Lawmakers declined to take up Lee’s proposal during the legislative session that ended last month but are scheduled to return to the issue on Aug. 21 during a special legislative session.

Police have said Hale had been planning the massacre for months. Hale fired 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police. Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed “emotional disorder,” police said. However, authorities haven’t disclosed a link between that care and the March 27 shooting.

Killed in the attack were Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old. The three adults killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school, and custodian Mike Hill and substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, who were 61.

United States News

FILE - Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the Unit...

Associated Press

GM CEO Mary Barra to discuss EV charging with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are scheduled to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t clear exactly what Barra and Musk plan to announce. But their discussion comes days after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NY attorney general files lawsuit against anti-abortion group known for blocking access to clinics

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against an anti-abortion group whose members have been arrested for blocking access to health care clinics in New York and other states. The group, Red Rose Rescue, “has made it their mission to terrorize reproductive health care providers and the patients […]

14 hours ago

FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial ...

Associated Press

The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run

The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. Here are some answers to questions about bull and bear markets: WHY IT IS CALLED A BULL MARKET? Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is […]

14 hours ago

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the...

Associated Press

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston. Surfside Beach Volunteer […]

14 hours ago

In this photo provided by the National Park Service lava spews from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, ...

Associated Press

As tourists flock to view volcano’s latest eruption, Hawaii urges mindfulness, respect

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful of cultural and spiritual meanings when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting Wednesday after a three-month pause. Word […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents