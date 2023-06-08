Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary

Jun 8, 2023, 12:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) — Animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help.

It took nearly four days for officers in Escambia County to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, said John Robinson, the county’s animal control director.

Last year, the sanctuary had about 150 miniature pigs that its owners were using to remove invasive cogon grass around the Florida Panhandle community of Cantonment, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The pigs proved to be prolific procreators. Their population had grown so large, Robinson said, that the sanctuary operator called his agency last week saying: “I can’t take this anymore.”

During the roundup, the pigs showed “zero interest” in cooperating with animal control officers, who left several of the larger hogs behind to ensure nobody got hurt, Robinson said.

“It’s so difficult when you’re dealing with that many animals,” Robinson said. “It shouldn’t be the county’s responsibility to clean up somebody’s mess like that. At this point, we’ve basically zapped our resources.”

The captured pigs were divided up and trucked off to farms and other new homes outside the county.

The landowner on Tuesday was cited for violating a local zoning ordinance and ordered to pay a $250 fine. Robinson said county officials are weighing other potential sanctions against the property owner and the sanctuary operators.

United States News

FILE - Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the Unit...

Associated Press

GM CEO Mary Barra to discuss EV charging with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are scheduled to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t clear exactly what Barra and Musk plan to announce. But their discussion comes days after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NY attorney general files lawsuit against anti-abortion group known for blocking access to clinics

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against an anti-abortion group whose members have been arrested for blocking access to health care clinics in New York and other states. The group, Red Rose Rescue, “has made it their mission to terrorize reproductive health care providers and the patients […]

14 hours ago

FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial ...

Associated Press

The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run

The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. Here are some answers to questions about bull and bear markets: WHY IT IS CALLED A BULL MARKET? Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is […]

14 hours ago

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the...

Associated Press

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 […]

14 hours ago

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school ...

Associated Press

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ownership of the writings of a shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school earlier this year will be transferred to the families of students at the school, an attorney representing the shooter’s parents announced Thursday. The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston. Surfside Beach Volunteer […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Officers round up hundreds of pigs from overwhelmed Florida animal sanctuary