Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Second lawsuit filed in death of Illinois mom during Florida parasailing trip

Jun 8, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Srinivasrao Alaparthi, whose wife was killed in the Florida Keys after being dragged across the wat...

Srinivasrao Alaparthi, whose wife was killed in the Florida Keys after being dragged across the water while strapped into a parasail and slamming into a bridge last June, speaks during a press conference in Chicago, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Attorneys representing the family have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the captain, a crew member and a Florida resort company that owns the marina where the boat was based. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an Illinois woman killed in a 2022 crash while she and two children were parasailing in the Florida Keys filed a second lawsuit connected to her death this week and reflected on the tragic end to a family vacation about a year ago.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed after being dragged across the water and slamming into a bridge last June while strapped into a parasail. Her husband, Srinivasrao Alaparthi, told reporters Thursday that his family has taken the last year “one day at a time” but misses her dearly.

“I can’t help but think that if the people we trusted … had done their jobs, my wife would still be with us today,” he said. “We trusted these companies, but they let us down in the worst possible way.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated the crash last year and found the boat captain cut the line holding Alaparthi and the two boys because the parasail was “dragging” in high winds from a sudden summer storm.

Her husband, daughter and other horrified family members watched from the boat as they were dragged across the water and struck a bridge, attorneys said Thursday at a news conference in Chicago. It came days after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the captain, a crew member and a Florida resort company that owns the marina where the boat was based.

“I’m a life-long Florida resident and our state can do better for people that come from out of state to enjoy our waters, our boats, our sun,” attorney Pedro Echarte said, calling for more required training and closer transparency and enforcement around existing standards.

Online court records did not list attorneys representing the captain, crew members and resort company named in the suit.

The two boys on the parasail with Alaparthi were both hurt; the lawsuits did not specify their injuries but described them as “severe and permanent.” Srinivasrao Alaparthi told reporters that his son and nephew are doing better physically but still dealing with “emotional trauma” tied to the crash.

Attorneys for the family last June filed a separate wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit against the boat company. That case is still pending. An attorney representing the company did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

According to the family’s attorneys, the Alaparthis, their two children and extended family members were visiting the Keys from their home in Elk Grove Village outside Chicago when they booked the parasailing trip. The lawyer said family members told employees they would come back the next day if the weather prevented parasailing but were reassured it would be OK.

The boat captain, Daniel Gavin Couch, was charged by Florida authorities in September with manslaughter in the crash. The Florida public defender’s office representing Couch in the criminal case declined Thursday to comment on that case, which is still pending.

United States News

FILE - Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the Unit...

Associated Press

GM CEO Mary Barra to discuss EV charging with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are scheduled to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon. It wasn’t clear exactly what Barra and Musk plan to announce. But their discussion comes days after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

NY attorney general files lawsuit against anti-abortion group known for blocking access to clinics

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against an anti-abortion group whose members have been arrested for blocking access to health care clinics in New York and other states. The group, Red Rose Rescue, “has made it their mission to terrorize reproductive health care providers and the patients […]

14 hours ago

FILE- This Oct. 18, 2008 file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture in New York City's Financial ...

Associated Press

The S&P 500 is in a bull market. Here’s what that means and how long the bull might run

The S&P 500 is now in what Wall Street refers to as a bull market, meaning the index has risen 20% or more from its most recent low. Here are some answers to questions about bull and bear markets: WHY IT IS CALLED A BULL MARKET? Wall Street’s nickname for a surging stock market is […]

14 hours ago

FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the...

Associated Press

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 […]

14 hours ago

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school ...

Associated Press

Attorney: Ownership of Nashville shooter’s writing to go students’ parents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ownership of the writings of a shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school earlier this year will be transferred to the families of students at the school, an attorney representing the shooter’s parents announced Thursday. The development is the latest twist in the increasingly complex legal battle over the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

5 flown to hospital after portion of elevated walkway collapses in Texas beachside city

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (AP) — At least five people were flown to be hospitalized after part of an elevated walkway collapsed Thursday in a beachside city in Texas. It happened Thursday afternoon in Surfside Beach, a small city on the Gulf of Mexico, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of downtown Houston. Surfside Beach Volunteer […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Second lawsuit filed in death of Illinois mom during Florida parasailing trip