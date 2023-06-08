Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s Sinema says she was happy to play liaison role on debt ceiling negotiations

Jun 8, 2023, 1:42 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

(Getty Images Photos)...

(Getty Images Photos)

(Getty Images Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said Thursday her role in helping push forward negotiations on lifting the nation’s debt ceiling was to be a liaison, a position she was happy to fill.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed legislation lifting the ceiling, averting an unprecedented default on the federal government’s debt after weeks of intense talks.

“My job during that three-week process was really to be a liaison between the two groups, to help them understand what the other side needed and to help think of creative ways to help meet each party’s needs,” Sinema said.

“I was happy to do it but, boy, it was long hours.”

RELATED STORIES

The White House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy went back and forth ahead of last week’s agreement, with both sides failing to back down on their demands.

Sinema, an independent and former Democrat, said her friendship with McCarthy and familiarity with White House officials gave her a unique position to help broker a deal.

She added that her communication with McCarthy ramped up over the past month.

“That’s the role I try to play every day here in the United States Senate, which is to try and make the place function and make it work and make life a little bit better for Arizona,” Sinema said.

Sinema said the deal wasn’t perfect, but it was workable.

The final agreement suspends the debt limit until 2025 — after the next presidential election — and restricts government spending.

It gives lawmakers budget targets for the next two years in hopes of assuring fiscal stability as the political season heats up.

“Is it a deal that can be implemented fairly by people on both sides of the political spectrum? Yes, to be honest,” Sinema said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pixabay photo)...

KTAR.com

4 Valley residents sentenced to prison for COVID aid fraud

Four Valley residents have been sentenced for their roles in a COVID aid fraud scheme, authorities announced Thursday.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Canal killer death sentence, Phoenix PD rolls out crime reduction plan

Arizona's News Roundup this week covered the canal killer's death sentence and Phoenix Police's new crime reduction plan.

17 hours ago

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

MCSO’s Penzone expects scanner program at jails to be implemented within weeks

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said a scanner program that will detect for drugs and other contraband going in and out of jails will be up and running within weeks.

17 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Axis for Autism)...

SuElen Rivera

Autism evaluation, therapy clinic opens first East Valley location

A clinic offering autism diagnostic services and ABA therapy is expanding its presence in the Valley with the opening of a new clinic in Gilbert.

17 hours ago

Wreckage after BNSF freight train carrying new vehicles derailed overnight in Coconino County, Ariz...

KTAR.com

Freight train carrying new vehicles derails in northern Arizona

Nobody was injured when a freight train carrying new vehicles derailed in northern Arizona overnight, officials said Thursday.

17 hours ago

Photos of a stolen husky puppy and suspects Logan Niemann and Taylor Sines. The Glendale, Arizona, ...

Kevin Stone

Glendale couple arrested for allegedly stealing husky puppy last month

A Glendale couple was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a husky puppy from a breeder last month, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Arizona’s Sinema says she was happy to play liaison role on debt ceiling negotiations