Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Teen accused of providing gift cards to help support terrorist group

Jun 8, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 2:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BOSTON (AP) — An 18-year-old Massachusetts man sent gift cards worth a total of $1,670 to someone he thought was a supporter of the Islamic State group that he intended to be used to fund a war on nonbelievers, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Mateo Ventura, of Wakefield, was held pending a bail hearing next Wednesday during an initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Worcester. He is charged with knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

An email seeking comment was left with Ventura’s federal public defender.

His father, Paul Ventura, said outside of court that his son has learning and developmental issues and is being “railroaded” by federal authorities.

“My son said, ‘Dad, I don’t understand, I didn’t do anything wrong,’” when the FBI came to the door and arrested him Thursday morning, Paul Ventura said.

Ventura wanted the gift cards to be sold on the dark web for slightly less than face value with the resulting proceeds to be used to support the Islamic State group, prosecutors said.

Between August 2020 and August 2021, Ventura provided about 25 cards with a total face value of $965 to someone he thought was an Islamic State group sympathizer but was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to an FBI affidavit included in court documents. Ventura was still a juvenile at the time.

He provided another $705 in gift cards between January and May after turning 18, authorities said.

The cards ranged in value from $10 to $100. Most were from the Google Play Store, but some were from GameStop, Amazon and even Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to federal authorities.

Ventura, using an online encrypted messaging application, also expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with the Islamic State group, according to the affidavit. He even went so far as to buy an airline ticket to Cairo in April, but he never departed and he did not reschedule or cancel his flight, the affidavit says.

The encrypted messaging application used by Ventura has become one of the Islamic State group’s “primary communication tools, and is used by its adherents and supporters … to communicate their support for ISIS and to plan attacks,” the affidavit said.

On one occasion, Ventura sent an audio file to the undercover agent pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State caliphate, according to documents.

Ventura also contacted the FBI and offered to disclose information about future terror attacks in exchange for $10 million, according to the affidavit, which includes multiple text exchanges with the undercover agent that are filled with Arabic words.

If convicted, Ventura faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

United States News

FILE - Supporters of Senate bill 150, known as the Transgender Health Bill gather in the Rotunda of...

Associated Press

Dispute erupts over a section of Kentucky’s transgender law that hinges on one word

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new dispute has erupted over Kentucky’s sweeping transgender law, revolving around one word in a section banning sex education topics — including sexual orientation — from discussion in classrooms. The measure’s top Republican sponsor pushed back this week over how the Kentucky Department of Education has interpreted the provisions in […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who killed manager, shot colleagues at Long Island supermarket gets 50 years to life in prison

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A shopping cart collector who killed a manager and wounded two workers at a Long Island grocery store in 2021 was sentenced Thursday to 50 years to life in prison. Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 33, was convicted last month of murder and attempted murder in the shooting at the Stop & Shop […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

California jury returns $63M verdict after finding Chevron covered up toxic pit before selling land

A California jury has returned a $63 million verdict against Chevron after finding the oil giant covered up a toxic chemical pit and then sold the land to a man who built a house on it and was later diagnosed with a blood cancer. Kevin Wright, who has multiple myeloma, unknowingly built his home directly […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Acclaimed Cleveland school dance teacher gets life in prison for raping students

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former school dance teacher in Cleveland was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for raping six teenage students and sexually abusing two others. Terence Greene, 57, was convicted late last month by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court jury that also found him guilty of kidnapping and felonious assault. He was […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Utah man sues Alaska troopers, says his job offer was yanked after revealing HIV status

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Salt Lake City man who says his job offer to become an Alaska State Trooper was rescinded after he disclosed he was HIV positive filed a lawsuit in state court Thursday to get his position on the statewide police force and to prevent others from suffering similar alleged discrimination. The […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit seeking new congressional lines for NY could have national political implications

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawyers seeking redrawn congressional lines in New York argued before a state appeals court Thursday in a Democrat-backed lawsuit that could have implications in the 2024 fight for control of the House. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of 10 New York voters who want a state redistricting commission to submit […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Teen accused of providing gift cards to help support terrorist group