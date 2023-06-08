Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Child critically injured in accident involving police vehicle in Phoenix

Jun 7, 2023, 8:22 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

(Facebook Photo)...

(Facebook Photo)

(Facebook Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle in south Phoenix on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on 11th Avenue, just north of Pima Street.

According to police, 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets as the investigation into the accident continues.

No other information was immediately available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Photo of a homeless encampment in Phoenix. Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 millio...

KTAR.com

Nearly $20M awarded from new Arizona fund to combat homelessness

Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 million to combat homelessness, with more than half going to the city of Phoenix.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)...

KTAR.com

Authorities recover body of man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

Authorities are searching for a man who didn't resurface in the waters at Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets supporters at U.S. Sen. Joni Ern...

Associated Press

DeSantis defends flying migrants to California as he meets with sheriffs near border in Arizona

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in Arizona on Wednesday, defended his state's decision to fly migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to California.

1 day ago

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

That stinks: Manure spill slows drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler

Drivers on State Route 347 in Chandler had to deal with a bit of a stinky situation on Wednesday afternoon.

1 day ago

(MCSO Screenshot)...

KTAR.com

MCSO releases video of deputies fatally shooting man who wielded pellet rifle in Guadalupe

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has released video of deputies fatally shooting a man who was wielding a pellet rifle in Guadalupe last month.

1 day ago

Bryan Patrick Miller (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix man sentenced to death in canal murder cases

The man found guilty of murdering two young women in separate killings 30 years ago near a metro Phoenix canal system was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Child critically injured in accident involving police vehicle in Phoenix