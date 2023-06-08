PHOENIX — A young child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a Phoenix Police Department patrol vehicle in south Phoenix on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on 11th Avenue, just north of Pima Street.

According to police, 11th Avenue will be closed between Pima and Yuma streets as the investigation into the accident continues.

No other information was immediately available.

Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident involving a Phoenix police patrol vehicle and a young child in the neighborhood of a 11th Avenue and Pima Street. pic.twitter.com/WHQoXPNytD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 8, 2023

