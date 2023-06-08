Authorities recover body of man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who didn’t resurface in the waters at Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the man was having difficulty swimming before he went underwater at about 4:20 p.m.

MCSO announced it had recovered his body just after 7 p.m.

The identity of the man was not released on Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

