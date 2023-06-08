(Caitlin O'Hara for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Six Arizona jurisdictions were awarded nearly $20 million to combat homelessness, with more than half going to the city of Phoenix, the state Department of Housing announced Wednesday.

The grants will go toward providing shelter and other services to people experiencing homelessness across the state.

Phoenix is getting $13.3 million, with Tucson ($2.733 million), Mesa ($1 million), Scottsdale ($940,000), Tempe ($929,000), Flagstaff ($840,000) and Coconino County ($133,000) also receiving cuts.

“These dollars will have an immediate impact on our most vulnerable,” Housing Director Joan Serviss said in a press release.

The money comes from the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund, which was created as part of the state budget signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs last month.

The budget included $60 million for the new fund, including $20 million to be allocated before June 30.

“I’m proud of the immediate relief our bipartisan budget is delivering to the people of Arizona,” Hobbs said in the release.

“With the Homeless Shelter and Services Fund and the historic $150 million deposit into Arizona’s Housing Trust Fund, we are making real progress toward ensuring affordable housing for every Arizonan.”

