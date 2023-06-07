Close
MLB will discuss postponing games in New York, Philadelphia due to wildfire smoke

Jun 7, 2023, 12:31 PM

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first innin...

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has traveled into the United States, resulting in a number of air quality alerts issued since May. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discuss whether to postpone games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Chicago White Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies are slated to host Detroit.

MLB said it planned to speak with the teams involved at about 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for New York City, saying: “the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.” In Philadelphia, the NWS issued a Code Red.

The Yankees and White Sox played through a lesser haze on Tuesday night.

The National Women’s Soccer League postponed Orlando’s match at Gotham in Harrison, New Jersey, from Wednesday night to Aug. 9.

“The match could not be safely conducted based on the projected air quality index,” the NWSL said.

The smoke pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday came from more than 400 blazes in Canada. It has raised alarms from health authorities about poor air quality.

A two-game series in Seattle between the Mariners and the Giants was moved to San Francisco in September 2020 because of because of poor air quality caused by West Coast wildfires.

New York’s NFL teams, the Giants and Jets, both had Wednesday off from offseason workouts. The Giants had been planning to practice inside Thursday, and the Jets say they are also likely to work out indoors Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

