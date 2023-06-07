Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man convicted in 2018 California state park killing sentenced to life in prison

Jun 7, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man convicted last month in the shooting death of a father who was camping with his daughters at a Southern California park was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison.

A jury found Anthony Rauda guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Tristan Beaudette and of the attempted murders of the two young girls.

Rauda fatally shot Beaudette in the head while the 35-year-old father camped in a tent with his daughters on June 18, 2018 in Malibu Creek State Park, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

He was taken into custody in late 2018 in a ravine near the park with a rifle in his backpack.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Rauda was sentenced to a total of 119 years to life. Rauda’s attorney, Nicholas C. Okorocha, declined to comment on Wednesday’s sentencing but said he appreciated the “deeply moving” victim impact statement delivered by Beaudette’s wife, Erica.

Beaudette’s daughters, then ages 2 and 4, were not injured in the shooting but were considered victims of attempted murder. The jury convicted Rauda on the counts related to the girls but ruled that Rauda had not acted willfully to kill them or with premeditation.

Rauda faced eight additional counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary in a rash of shootings and break-ins that began in 2016. He was found not guilty in seven of the attempted murder counts.

Jurors found him guilty of the burglary charges, as well as attempted murder for deliberately shooting at a man driving to a movie set just days before Beaudette’s killing. The driver was not injured.

The park was closed temporarily after the slaying. Much of the park, which has served as a set for movies and TV shows such as “M.A.S.H.,” has been charred in wildfires.

Rauda previously served time in state prison for possessing explosives and later for possessing a loaded gun, which is illegal for people with felony convictions. He was on probation at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

United States News

New York Yankees' Clarke Schmidt pitches to Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson during the first innin...

Associated Press

MLB will discuss postponing games in New York, Philadelphia due to wildfire smoke

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to discuss whether to postpone games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The New York Yankees are scheduled to host the Chicago White Sox, and the Philadelphia Phillies are slated to host Detroit. MLB […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina lawmakers approve sports and horse-race gambling, bill now heading to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly finalized legislation Wednesday to authorize statewide and regulate sports and horse-race wagering, a decision poised to open the nation’s ninth-largest state to more legal gambling options. The House voted 68-45 for changes completed the measure, which would offer online betting on professional, college and Olympic-style sports […]

13 hours ago

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., speaks during an unveiling ceremony for the Congressional statue of Willa...

Associated Press

Bronze statue of noted American author Willa Cather unveiled in US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Willa Cather, the Pulitzer Prize-winning American author renowned for her portrayal of the lives of pioneer settlers in the U.S. Heartland, was honored Wednesday with the unveiling of a bronze statue in her likeness in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. The statue’s creator, Littleton Alston, a professor of sculpture at Creighton […]

13 hours ago

FILE - A voter marks her ballot during the first day of early voting in Atlanta on Oct. 17, 2022. E...

Associated Press

County leaders in Georgia reject election board nominee who challenged voters’ eligibility

ATLANTA (AP) — Elected leaders in Georgia’s most populous county — a Democratic stronghold — on Wednesday rejected a Republican nominee for the county elections board who had challenged the eligibility of thousands of voters. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to reject Jason Frazier, one of two nominees put forth by the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, b...

Associated Press

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81

The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who relished playing a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars and later became a popular Twitter personality, died Wednesday, the WWE said. He was 81. The wrestling organization posted an article confirming his death, and a statement about his passing also […]

13 hours ago

This image provided by Atlanta Land Trust shows Makeisha Robey, left, and her children posing in fr...

Associated Press

Land trusts offer an innovative way to help the middle class afford a home

Makeisha Robey grew up in a three-bedroom house and always wanted to provide the same for her children. But on a preschool teacher’s salary in Atlanta, that dream was out of reach. Her family moved from rental to rental as costs continued to rise. That changed after Robey learned about the Atlanta Land Trust at […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Man convicted in 2018 California state park killing sentenced to life in prison