Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81

Jun 7, 2023, 12:05 PM

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, b...

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at age 81. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who relished playing a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars and later became a popular Twitter personality, died Wednesday, the WWE said. He was 81.

The wrestling organization posted an article confirming his death, and a statement about his passing also was posted on his Twitter page giving details of his life. Neither statement mentioned a cause of death nor where he died, but the Twitter post said he “departed this world peacefully.”

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, grew up in a small village in Iran where he embraced wrestling in his youth.

During his pro wrestling career, he donned curled boots and used the “Camel Clutch” as his finishing move during individual and tag team clashes in which he played the role of an anti-American heel for the WWF, which later became the WWE.

The mustachioed, barrel-chested brawler often riled up crowds with his anti-American persona and rhetoric, often alongside tag team partner Nikolai Volkoff, who played the part of a Soviet villain. They won the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania, according to the biography posted on the WWE’s internet page.

He was a successful individual wrestler as well, winning the WWF championship in 1983 by defeating Bob Backlund, before losing it later to Hulk Hogan. He also built a long-running rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, who played the role of an American hero.

He later teamed with Sgt. Slaughter as Colonal Mustafa. The Iron Sheik’s last appearance in the ring was at WrestleMania 17, the Connecticut-based WWE said.

The Iron Sheik had an early foundation in competitive Greco-Roman wrestling, competing in the Amateur Athletic Union and becoming a gold medalist in 1971, WWE said.

In a documentary about his life called “The Sheik,” he said he became attracted to wrestling as a teen and as a grappler in the Iranian Army.

“I was married to the wrestling mat because I was so much … in love with the sport,” he said in the film.

In the documentary, he said he once served as a bodyguard for the Shah. As a pro wrestler, he acknowledged taking advantage of anti-Iranian sentiment following the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.

“It was the right time to … establish my character, my gimmick,” he said.

The Iron Sheik’s influence extended to the sport’s biggest stars. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who used the term “jabroni” to insult his ring opponents, has credited The Iron Sheik with making it famous in wrestling circles. The TV show “Young Rock” also has featured The Iron Sheik as a recurring character,

The Iron Sheik used his humor and wisdom to build a large Twitter following. He also made appearances on “The Howard Stern Show,” “The Eric Andre Show,” and others, the WWE biography said.

The Twitter statement said The Iron Sheik “transcended the realm of sports entertainment” and called him “a man of immense passion and dedication.”

“With his larger-than-life persona, incredible charisma, and unparalleled in-ring skills, he captivated audiences around the globe,” the statement said. “He was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and paving the way for a diverse range of wrestlers who followed in his footsteps.”

In a tweet, professional wrestler Triple H called The Iron Sheik a legend.

“An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business,” he said.

United States News

This image provided by Atlanta Land Trust shows Makeisha Robey, left, and her children posing in fr...

Associated Press

Land trusts offer an innovative way to help the middle class afford a home

Makeisha Robey grew up in a three-bedroom house and always wanted to provide the same for her children. But on a preschool teacher’s salary in Atlanta, that dream was out of reach. Her family moved from rental to rental as costs continued to rise. That changed after Robey learned about the Atlanta Land Trust at […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday announced plans to cut 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization. In a message to staff, Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote that employees whose positions are eliminated from the Pulitzer Prize -winning newspaper […]

12 hours ago

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee Commerc...

Associated Press

Why Republicans are clashing with the FBI over a confidential Biden document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The yearslong feud between congressional Republicans and the FBI is reaching a new level of rancor as lawmakers prepare a resolution to hold bureau director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has scheduled a committee vote for Thursday morning on the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky chemical weapons disposal program nearly done as US eliminates final stockpiles

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky facility built to dispose of deadly Cold War-era chemical weapons is nearing the end of its mission to destroy its 520-ton stockpile, a milestone that will likely mark the end of chemical weapons destruction projects in the U.S., officials said Wednesday. The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot […]

12 hours ago

FILE - People hold a sign in their car during a car parade to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2021, in ...

Associated Press

The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday

Americans will soon celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. The U.S. government was […]

12 hours ago

This Feb. 11, 2023, mugshot provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inma...

Associated Press

Oklahoma panel denies clemency for man convicted of woman’s 1995 stabbing death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state board in Oklahoma voted Wednesday to deny recommending clemency for a man convicted of stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995, clearing the way for his planned execution next month. In a 3-2 vote, the Pardon and Parole Board voted against clemency for Jemaine […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81