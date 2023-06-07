Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause

Jun 7, 2023, 9:11 AM

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit ...

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting Wednesday morning, officials with the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted from Sept. 2021 to Dec 2022. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said.

The survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that a glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the Halema’uma’u crater in the summit caldera.

The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor’s surface, the observatory said.

Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, on Hawaii’s Big Island.

The volcano’s alert level was raised to warning status and the aviation color code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted from September 2021 until last December. For about two weeks in December, Hawaii’s biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, also was erupting on Hawaii’s Big Island.

After a short pause, Kilauea began erupting again in January. That eruption lasted for 61 days, ending in March.

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

United States News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an apartment b...

Associated Press

Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks White House for help after partial building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday asked the White House for reimbursement for the response to a partially collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, and assistance with the demolition of the remaining structure. The formal request for an emergency declaration comes more than a week after the west side of the century-old, […]

9 hours ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows officers arresting Ivan Claudio Rosero in Ph...

Associated Press

Man wanted in triple homicide is captured in Philadelphia; victims include 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the fatal shooting of three people, including two children who’d been playing with kittens in the backyard of their Pennsylvania home, has been captured in Philadelphia, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service said Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, was located at a park and taken into custody […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A man who shot at a Denver police officer sitting in a patrol vehicle Wednesday died after an exchange of gunfire, police said. The officer was shot three times in the torso but all the rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The officer was in […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Home to Glenn, Armstrong and Wrights perfect spot for Space Command HQ, Ohio lawmakers tell Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s rich history of aviation innovation makes it an “ideally suited” location for the Air Force’s new U.S. Space Command headquarters or Space Force units, a group of the state’s congressional delegates told Democratic President Joe Biden in a letter Wednesday. The bipartisan group — Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican […]

9 hours ago

Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a counc...

Associated Press

Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

ATLANTA (AP) — Activists announced an effort Wednesday to force a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide whether the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center should proceed, in a potential last-ditch effort to halt the project that its opponents refer to as “Cop City.” A day after the City Council […]

9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park,...

Associated Press

Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury., AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former top aide to Donald Trump appeared Wednesday in federal court in Miami for testimony to a grand jury investigating potential classified-document mishandling and obstruction at the ex-president’s Palm Beach property, according to a person familiar with the matter. Taylor Budowich, who had served as a spokesman for Trump after his […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause