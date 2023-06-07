Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver

Jun 7, 2023, 9:03 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DENVER (AP) — A man who shot at a Denver police officer sitting in a patrol vehicle Wednesday died after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The officer was shot three times in the torso but all the rounds were stopped by his bulletproof vest, Denver police chief Ron Thomas said. The officer was in “significant discomfort” but in stable condition at a hospital, he said.

The shooting happened outside a hotel near downtown Denver at around 4 a.m.

According to Thomas, the officer was sitting in a patrol vehicle near the hotel entrance when he saw a man walk inside the hotel and then out again. The man, whose name has not been released, then began shooting at the officer first from the passenger side of the patrol car and then the driver’s side.

The wounded officer was able to get out of the car, take cover and exchange shots with the suspect, Thomas said.

There was no confrontation or words spoken before the man began firing, he said.

United States News

FILE - The Iron Sheik arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 15, 2009. The Iron Sheik, b...

Associated Press

The Iron Sheik, charismatic former pro wrestling villain and Twitter personality, dies at 81

The Iron Sheik, a former pro wrestler who relished playing a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars and later became a popular Twitter personality, died Wednesday, the WWE said. He was 81. The wrestling organization posted an article confirming his death, and a statement about his passing also […]

12 hours ago

This image provided by Atlanta Land Trust shows Makeisha Robey, left, and her children posing in fr...

Associated Press

Land trusts offer an innovative way to help the middle class afford a home

Makeisha Robey grew up in a three-bedroom house and always wanted to provide the same for her children. But on a preschool teacher’s salary in Atlanta, that dream was out of reach. Her family moved from rental to rental as costs continued to rise. That changed after Robey learned about the Atlanta Land Trust at […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday announced plans to cut 74 jobs due to economic challenges as the newspaper strives to transform itself into a digital media organization. In a message to staff, Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote that employees whose positions are eliminated from the Pulitzer Prize -winning newspaper […]

12 hours ago

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee Commerc...

Associated Press

Why Republicans are clashing with the FBI over a confidential Biden document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The yearslong feud between congressional Republicans and the FBI is reaching a new level of rancor as lawmakers prepare a resolution to hold bureau director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has scheduled a committee vote for Thursday morning on the […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Kentucky chemical weapons disposal program nearly done as US eliminates final stockpiles

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky facility built to dispose of deadly Cold War-era chemical weapons is nearing the end of its mission to destroy its 520-ton stockpile, a milestone that will likely mark the end of chemical weapons destruction projects in the U.S., officials said Wednesday. The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot […]

12 hours ago

FILE - People hold a sign in their car during a car parade to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2021, in ...

Associated Press

The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday

Americans will soon celebrate Juneteenth, marking the day when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free. For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. The U.S. government was […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Man who shot at officer in patrol car dies after police shootout in Denver