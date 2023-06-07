Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure

Jun 7, 2023, 6:19 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New Yor...

FILE - Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. Licht's year-long tenure at the network's helm hit a low point last week with publication of a lengthy, damaging profile in Atlantic magazine and the appointment of a new executive from parent company Warner Bros. Discovery to help manage CNN. Licht said on an editorial conference call that he was sorry that his role in the news cycle overshadowed the work of CNN's journalists(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — CNN ousted chief executive Chris Licht after a tumultuous year leading the struggling news network that culminated in a damning magazine profile and the growing realization that he’d lost the confidence of the network’s journalists.

The change was announced at CNN’s editorial meeting Wednesday morning and came just two days after Licht said he would “fight like hell” to earn the trust of those around him.

David Zaslav, CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, appointed a four-person interim leadership team, and said at the editorial meeting that he would conduct a thorough search for Licht’s replacement.

Licht had a mandate to try and make CNN more palatable to both sides of the country’s political divide; Republicans had become increasingly suspicious of the network following repeated attacks by former President Donald Trump.

But some at the network saw Licht’s mandate for change as a repudiation of their past work, and a live town hall interview with Trump last month drew widespread criticism.

Earlier in the year, Licht revamped the network’s morning show, but that proved unsuccessful and led to the was fired in December 2021.

Licht oversaw layoffs last year following Zaslav’s decision to shutter the CNN+ streaming service only weeks after it had started.

Licht, who had produced MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” CBS’ morning news show and Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, was appointed by Zaslav just over a year ago to replace an internally popular predecessor, Jeff Zucker. Zucker was fired for not revealing a consensual relationship with a fellow CNN executive.

Zaslav said in a memo to CNN staff members that the job “was never going to be easy, especially at a time of great disruption and transformation.

“Chris poured his heart and soul into it,” he said. “He has a deep love for journalism and this business and that has been evident throughout his tenure. Unfortunately, things did not work out the way we had hoped — and ultimately that’s on me.”

Licht did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

A lengthy profile of Licht in Atlantic magazine that came out on Friday, titled “Inside the Meltdown at CNN,” proved embarrassing and likely sealed his fate. Some journalists were angered because of Licht’s criticism of some of CNN’s COVID coverage before he had arrived.

Some of CNN’s chief anchors — Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett — had privately expressed their reservations about Licht’s leadership, according to a Wall Street Journal article that was posted Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, viewers were disappearing. CNN’s prime-time viewership of 494,000 in May was down 16% from April and was less than half of its closest news rival, MSNBC.

Zaslav appointed four current CNN executives — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy — to run the network while a search for a replacement is conducted.

“We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader,” Zaslav said in the memo.

United States News

Associated Press

Home to Glenn, Armstrong and Wrights perfect spot for Space Command HQ, Ohio lawmakers tell Biden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s rich history of aviation innovation makes it an “ideally suited” location for the Air Force’s new U.S. Space Command headquarters or Space Force units, a group of the state’s congressional delegates told Democratic President Joe Biden in a letter Wednesday. The bipartisan group — Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, Republican […]

9 hours ago

Hundreds of people gather in Atlanta's City Hall on Monday, June 5, 2023, to speak ahead of a counc...

Associated Press

Atlanta organizers unveil plan to stop ‘Cop City’ at the ballot box

ATLANTA (AP) — Activists announced an effort Wednesday to force a referendum that would allow Atlanta voters to decide whether the construction of a proposed police and firefighter training center should proceed, in a potential last-ditch effort to halt the project that its opponents refer to as “Cop City.” A day after the City Council […]

9 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park,...

Associated Press

Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury., AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former top aide to Donald Trump appeared Wednesday in federal court in Miami for testimony to a grand jury investigating potential classified-document mishandling and obstruction at the ex-president’s Palm Beach property, according to a person familiar with the matter. Taylor Budowich, who had served as a spokesman for Trump after his […]

9 hours ago

This May 2020 photo shows Tracy Smith in Tulsa, Okla. Smith has been using the mating site Modamily...

Associated Press

Platonic co-parenting offers an alternate model for family building

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Farrow wanted what a lot of people do: a child, and a parenting partner. At 45, after a long-term romance didn’t work out, he decided to take matters into his own hands, entering into a platonic open arrangement that has flourished for nine years, since daughter Milly was born. Whether […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Suspect in fatal shooting after high school graduation arraigned on 2nd-degree murder charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that left two dead and five others wounded after a Virginia high school graduation in downtown Richmond appeared in court Wednesday. Suspect Amari Pollard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two counts of second-degree murder, Colette McEachin, Richmond’s top prosecutor, said in an email to The […]

9 hours ago

Attorney Joel Finkelstein, who was present at the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reflect...

Associated Press

Young lawyer who helped write voting rights bill ‘star-struck’ as he witnessed 1965 signing into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Finkelstein is an accidental witness to one of the seminal events of the civil rights movement, the signing in 1965 of the Voting Rights Act. He was a year out of law school at Cornell when he received the call to head to the Capitol for the signing. Now 83, Finkelstein […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

CNN ousts CEO Chris Licht after a brief, tumultuous tenure