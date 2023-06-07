ARIZONA NEWS
2 injured, including MCSO deputy, after collision in Glendale
Jun 7, 2023, 6:25 AM | Updated: 6:28 am
PHOENIX — Two people, including a county deputy, were injured Wednesday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Glendale, authorities said.
The crash happened near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road around 2:40 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.
An on-duty Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the other driver sustained minor injuries from the collision. The latter was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.
Speed and impairment of the other driver appear to be a factor in the crash.
The intersection was closed for several hours.
No additional information was available.
