2 injured, including MCSO deputy, after collision in Glendale

Jun 7, 2023, 6:25 AM

PHOENIX — Two people, including a county deputy, were injured Wednesday morning following a collision involving two vehicles in Glendale, authorities said.

The crash happened near Glendale Avenue and El Mirage Road around 2:40 a.m., the Glendale Police Department said.

An on-duty Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the other driver sustained minor injuries from the collision. The latter was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Speed and impairment of the other driver appear to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

No additional information was available.

