Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft

Jun 7, 2023, 5:23 AM | Updated: 6:24 am

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton...

A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Nearly three months after Hyundai and Kia rolled out new software designed to thwart rampant auto thefts, crooks are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, joining a host of other cities beset by a social media fueled wave of car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft.

Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using only USB cables and a screwdriver. The reason is that some models sold by Hyundai and Kia in the U.S. came without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s that prevent the engine from starting unless the key is present.

The lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday, alleges that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting immobilizer technology that ensured cars could not be started without their keys.

“Hyundai’s and Kia’s business decisions to reduce costs, and thereby boost profits, by foregoing common anti-theft technology have resulted in an epidemic of thefts,” the lawsuit states.

The city claims the vehicle thefts are straining the resources of its police department, as well as negatively impacting public safety and emergency services.

The New York City police department reports that about 287 Kias were stolen last year, compared with approximately 119 in 2021. Approximately 415 Hyundais were reported stolen in 2022, compared with 232 a year earlier. And the problem has continued, with an estimated 977 Hyundai and Kia vehicles reported stolen in the first four months of this year. There were only 148 such thefts in the same months last year.

New York, the nation’s biggest city by population, joins a growing list of cities going after the carmakers following a raft of thefts, including Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego and Seattle.

New York City, which is seeking a trial by jury, is requesting an order providing for abatement of the public nuisance Hyundai and Kia have created or contributed to, compensation for the economic losses suffered as a result of the nuisance and injunctive relief.

Hyundai says it’s committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of its products.

“A subset of Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S. today – primarily “base trim” or entry-level models – are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. It is important to clarify that an engine immobilizer is an anti-theft device and these vehicles are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements,” the automaker said in a written statement.

Hyundai made engine immobilizers standard on all of its vehicles made from November 2021 onward. The company also said that it’s speaking with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the actions it is taking to assist its customers.

Kia did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

Last month Hyundai and Kia reached a resolve a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts.

The settlement could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time.

The settlement will provide cash compensation to customers who suffered theft-related losses or damage not covered by insurance — as well as reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums and other losses, Kia and Hyundai said.

A software upgrade will also be provided to eligible owners. For customers with vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade, the agreement will provide a reimbursement of up to $300 for anti-theft devices.

Kia and Hyundai have also given impacted customers tens of thousands of free steering wheel locks through local law enforcement and direct shipments, the companies said.

That proposed settlement is expected to be reviewed in court for preliminary approval in July.

United States News

FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their prop...

Associated Press

Nevada revisits Oakland Athletics stadium plan in special legislative session

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Legislature is set to convene Wednesday for a special legislative session to consider whether to provide $380 million in public financing for a $1.5 billion stadium that would host the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip. The public funding would mainly come from $180 million in transferable […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his Harley Da...

Associated Press

Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot

An owner of several funeral homes in Long Island was arrested Wednesday on charges that he sprayed wasp killer at police officers and attacked journalists — including an Associated Press photographer — during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said. Peter G. Moloney, 58, of Bayport, New York, faces numerous charges, […]

10 hours ago

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in court...

Associated Press

Prosecutor: Deputy could have stopped Parkland school shooting but chose to take cover

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy at the scene of the Parkland school shooting is on trial over whether he failed to take action and prevent the deaths of six of the 17 people killed in the 2018 massacre. In opening statements Wednesday, a prosecutor told the jury that Scot Peterson, a […]

10 hours ago

In this webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an eruption takes place on the summit ...

Associated Press

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, begins erupting after 3-month pause

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea, the second largest volcano in Hawaii, began erupting on Wednesday after a three-month pause, U.S. Geological Survey officials said. The survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement that a glow was detected in webcam images from Kilauea’s summit early in the morning, indicating that an eruption was occurring within the […]

10 hours ago

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, center, talks with local officials while touring the site of an apartment b...

Associated Press

Iowa Gov. Reynolds asks White House for help after partial building collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday asked the White House for reimbursement for the response to a partially collapsed building in Davenport, Iowa, and assistance with the demolition of the remaining structure. The formal request for an emergency declaration comes more than a week after the west side of the century-old, […]

10 hours ago

This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows officers arresting Ivan Claudio Rosero in Ph...

Associated Press

Man wanted in triple homicide is captured in Philadelphia; victims include 2 children

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fugitive wanted in the fatal shooting of three people, including two children who’d been playing with kittens in the backyard of their Pennsylvania home, has been captured in Philadelphia, federal officials said Wednesday. The U.S. Marshals Service said Ivan Claudio Rosero, 27, was located at a park and taken into custody […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

New York City goes after Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads to wave of social media fueled theft