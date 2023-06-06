Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police looking for suspect vehicle after fatal auto pedestrian crash

Jun 6, 2023

White F150. Suspect vehicle in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Glendale (Glendale Police Department.)

(Glendale Police Department.)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Glendale police are asking for help in identifying a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on June 2.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision around 4:30 a.m. at Camelback Road and 53rd Avenue.

The pedestrian, 42-year-old Arthur Bordeau, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Glendale police.

The suspect vehicle that hit Bordeau did not stay at the scene and left westbound on Camelback Road without stopping. A second vehicle involved stated at the scene and impairment was not a factor, police said in a press release.

Detectives identified the vehicle as a late-model Ford F150 after finding surveillance footage of the crash. The pickup is white, with a white camper shell, black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle can contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

