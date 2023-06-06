Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Gun rights supporters sue Connecticut after governor signs bill with open carry ban

Jun 6, 2023, 2:21 PM

FILE - A bus drives past a sign reading Welcome to Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 4, 2013. Conn...

FILE - A bus drives past a sign reading Welcome to Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., Dec. 4, 2013. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, signed the most wide-ranging state gun control bill since a 2013 law passed in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, sparking an immediate lawsuit by gun rights supporters seeking to block a ban on open carrying and other parts of the new law. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed the most wide-ranging state gun control bill since a 2013 law passed in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, sparking an immediate lawsuit by gun rights supporters seeking to block a ban on open carrying and other parts of the new law.

It’s the latest legal fight over Connecticut’s gun laws, which are some of the strictest in the country, since the U.S. Supreme Court last year The landmark 2013 gun law and others also are being contested in court.

“This bill that I just signed takes smart and strategic steps to strengthen the laws in Connecticut to prevent tragedy from happening,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. ”The inaction of Congress on critical legislation to keep Americans safe requires each state to act individually.”

Idaho-based We the Patriots USA, a group that bills itself as a protector of gun and other rights, filed a lawsuit in federal court late Tuesday with other plaintiffs in an effort to block the law, the group’s lawyer said.

“Individuals have a right to bear arms under both the state and federal constitutions,” the lawyer, Norm Pattis, wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday. “The state constitution guarantees a right to protect oneself. No one sacrifices that right by walking out of their front door. In an era of defunding police, permissive bail reform and liberal clemency, folks depend on the right to self-defense more than ever.”

The Connecticut Senate gave final legislative approval to the bill on Saturday. The measure passed the Senate 24-11, following a 96-51 House vote last week.

Besides banning open carrying of firearms, the law would increase bail and toughen probation and parole for what officials called a narrow group of people with repeated serious gun offenses. It also would prohibit selling more than three handguns within 30 days to any one person, with some exceptions for instructors and others.

Other provisions include expanding Connecticut’s current assault weapon ban to include some other similar weapons; stiffening penalties for possession of large-capacity magazines; expanding safe-storage rules to more settings; and adding some domestic violence crimes to the list of disqualifications for having a gun.

It also expands a ban on retail sales of certain semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21 and increases penalties against gun dealers for violating state law.

The lawsuit filed by We the Patriots USA says the new law violates 2nd Amendment gun rights, particularly the ban on open carrying and limiting purchases to no more than three guns within a 30-day period.

Democrats, who control both chambers of the legislature, backed the legislation, while Republican lawmakers complained it was another bill that punished law-abiding gun owners instead of targeting criminals who commit gun violence.

The 2013 law passed after the Sandy Hook shooting, which killed 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, added more than 100 firearms to the state’s 1993 assault weapons ban, prohibited ammunition magazines carrying more than 10 rounds and created a dangerous weapon offender registry. Another lawsuit is challenging that law.

United States News

This photo released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, shows,...

Associated Press

Recalled pillows linked to 10 infant deaths still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, US agency says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety regulators are urging consumers to stop using baby pillows that have been linked to 10 infant deaths but are still being sold on Facebook Marketplace, despite being recalled two years ago. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Tuesday that Boppy Newborn Loungers are no longer legally for sale but […]

14 hours ago

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom works out prior to a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles...

Associated Press

Jacob deGrom, oft-injured Rangers ace, to have season-ending Tommy John surgery

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas ace Jacob deGrom will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, cutting short his first season after the oft-injured right-hander signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers. General manager Chris Young said Tuesday the decision on surgery came after an MRI on deGrom’s ailing right elbow. The two-time NL Cy […]

14 hours ago

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Prince H...

Associated Press

Prince Harry’s drug use cited in push to release visa records by conservative US group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The past drug use that Prince Harry detailed in his explosive memoir should spark the release of his immigration paperwork, a conservative American think tank argued in a Washington court Tuesday as they appealed to a judge for a quicker response a records request the U.S. government has so far deemed private. […]

14 hours ago

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. In a victory for th...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to become the latest state to enact laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community, after the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday sent a package to the Democratic governor that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The Legislature also overwhelming passed Louisiana’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

D-Day announcement at World War II museum heralds planned pavilion on end of war, post-war years

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National World War II Museum in New Orleans chose the 79th anniversary of D-Day to announce plans for its final permanent exhibit hall. The museum said Tuesday that the Liberation Pavilion will open in November. Exhibits in the three-story pavilion will deal with the end of World War II, the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is charged with fraud in voucher-selling scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent has been indicted and charged with fraud for allegedly making and selling travel vouchers worth nearly $1.9 million. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that DaJuan Martin was working at Chicago’s Midway Airport when he filled out the vouchers with phony names, then sold them to others including […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Gun rights supporters sue Connecticut after governor signs bill with open carry ban