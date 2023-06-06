Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Human traffickers sentenced for holding migrants captive in Arizona

Jun 6, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Pixabay Photo)...

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — Two human traffickers have been sentenced for their roles in holding migrants captive in Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.

Olegario Lares-De La Rosa, 30, and Ivan Heriberto Borboa-Ruiz, 28, were sentenced to 15 and 14 years in prison, respectively, after pleading guilty in February, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

The men, both Mexican nationals, were arrested in April 2022 after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a tip from someone in New York that his two cousins were being held hostage and that the captors were demanding $16,000 for their release.

The victims were undocumented immigrants part of a six-person group that was kidnapped in the desert after crossing into the United States.

RELATED STORIES

The cousins were the final hostages to have the ransom paid, which happened two days after HSI was tipped off.

Borboa-Ruiz made the calls for the hostage exchange and met with undercover agents in Tucson. He was arrested after the transaction was made.

When Borboa-Ruiz was being arrested, Lares-De La Rosa took agents on a high-speed chase and was eventually arrested.

HSI conducted the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marana Police Department.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Butterfly Wonderland (Arizona Boardwalk)...

Brandon Gray

Butterfly Wonderland to celebrate anniversary with events, giveaways

Scottsdale attraction Butterfly Wonderland is celebrating a milestone this weekend. 

16 hours ago

Suitcase filled with money. An Arizona Lottery player from Tucson hit a $356,000 jackpot in the Fan...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery player hits $356,000 jackpot in Fantasy 5 game

An Arizona Lottery player hit a $356,000 jackpot by matching all five numbers in Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing.

16 hours ago

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan is shown being interviewed by KTAR on Radio Row befor...

Kevin Stone

Interim Phoenix chief explains why community collaboration is a key to policing

Interim Phoenix Chief Michael Sullivan explained why community collaboration is a guiding principle of the department's new Crime Reduction Plan.

16 hours ago

Stock photo of emergency vehicles at night. A driver was killed early Monday in a head-on crash in ...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in head-on crash on 16th Street in south Phoenix

A driver was killed in a head-on crash after his car veered into oncoming traffic in south Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Photo of the sun shining over a cactus and mountains in Phoenix, Arizona. After the hottest day of ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix temperatures to dip after hottest day of year at 107 degrees

After the hottest day of the year on Monday, Phoenix is expected to see below-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

16 hours ago

Artists sketch of the 17-year-old boy shot and killed by police in Avondale, Arizona, on Feb. 21, 2...

KTAR.com

Shoplifting suspect killed by Avondale police identified as 17-year-old boy

A shoplifting suspect shot and killed by Avondale police more than three months ago has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Human traffickers sentenced for holding migrants captive in Arizona