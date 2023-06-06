Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Key McConnell aide joining Kentucky GOP gubernatorial campaign in senior management role

Jun 6, 2023, 10:19 AM | Updated: 10:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A top aide to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has joined Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky, as the GOP nominee adds another political heavy hitter to his team in trying to defeat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in one of the nation’s most closely watched races.

Terry Carmack, the senator’s chief of staff, will assume a senior management role in Cameron’s campaign, said Sean Southard, a state Republican Party spokesman.

The key personnel move this week comes amid a fast-developing campaign, with both candidates on the campaign trail and TV ads already on the air — five months ahead of a general election contest that could send loud signals about the mood of the electorate ahead of next year’s campaigns for the presidency and control of Congress.

Beshear, who is seeking reelection to a second term, planned to tout his record on law enforcement issues at a campaign event later Tuesday. Cameron, the state attorney general, has blamed Beshear for what he has said was an increase in crime in the Bluegrass State.

Cameron’s campaign said the addition of Carmack reflects an “all-hands-on-deck” approach by a unified GOP in support of his bid to unseat Beshear.

Cameron won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement early in the primary campaign and he’s a McConnell protege, having previously worked as the senator’s legal counsel. Cameron has shown an ability to bridge an ever-expanding gulf between the ex-president and the Senate GOP leader.

“Daniel Cameron enjoys support from all wings of the Republican Party, from Donald Trump to Mitch McConnell,” Southard said in a statement.

Carmack said Republicans are “excited to make history” by electing Cameron as governor. Cameron would become Kentucky’s first Black governor if elected.

The Democratic Governors Association, meanwhile, had a different characterization of Carmack’s role.

“Daniel Cameron’s campaign has a new babysitter on loan from Mitch McConnell, who is once again trying to hand Daniel a political office,” said DGA Communications Director Sam Newton.

Carmack has extensive political experience at the state and national levels. He served previously as state party chairman in Kentucky, chief of staff to members of Congress and as political director for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

His addition to the Cameron campaign was described as a “terrific move” by Scott Jennings, a Kentucky-based Republican political commentator and former adviser to President George W. Bush.

“Terry is one of the most experienced guys in Kentucky politics,” said Jennings, who has close ties to McConnell. “We are in for a close, hard-fought race and you won’t find a smarter, savvier operator than Carmack. He knows the state like the back of his hand.”

Carmack is taking a leave of absence and will return to McConnell’s staff after the November election. Gus Herbert will maintain his role as Cameron’s campaign manager. Cameron won last month’s GOP primary by a wide margin against a crowded field of competitors.

United States News

U.S. Rep. Santos speaks to reporters as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central Islip, N.Y., We...

Associated Press

Judge rules to release names of Rep. Santos bond cosigners, will stay secret as appeal considered

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal magistrate ruled Tuesday to make public the names of the cosigners on indicted Rep. George Santos ’ $500,000 release bond, but said she’ll keep them secret for now to give his lawyer time to appeal the decision. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne Shields’ ruling came a day after Santos’ lawyer […]

11 hours ago

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of fo...

Associated Press

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community. The State Department said Tuesday that Waters has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes” and a […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn Fix. T...

Associated Press

Man accused of supporting foiled plot to kidnap Michigan governor set to change not-guilty plea

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of supporting a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor plans to change his not-guilty plea, records show. Shawn Michael Fix, 40, of Belleville, is one of five men charged with providing material support for an act of terrorism in the scheme to abduct the Democratic governor in […]

11 hours ago

Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn...

Associated Press

New Jersey utilities float solar panels on reservoir, powering water treatment plant

MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Canoe Brook Water Treatment plant produces 14 millions gallons of drinking water a day. Each one of those gallons weighs seven pounds, so it is quickly apparent that a large amount of energy is needed to move water from a reservoir to the treatment plant and into the 84,000 […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A seal hunter drags a harp seal back to his snowmobile during the annual seal hunt on an ice...

Associated Press

Canadian company pleads guilty to shipping banned seal oil to US

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Canadian company has pleaded guilty to violating federal law by illegally selling seal oil capsules to American customers. The oil is made from the blubber of seals and sold as a nutritional supplement with a promise of containing healthy fats. The company, FeelGood Natural Health Stores of Whitby, Ontario, sold […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. is sanctioning a networ...

Associated Press

US sanctions group of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong tied to Iran ballistic program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it is sanctioning a group of people and firms from Iran, China and Hong Kong associated with the alleged development of Iran’s ballistic missile program. The network of seven people and six firms “facilitated procurement of sensitive and critical parts and technology for key actors in Iran’s ballistic […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Key McConnell aide joining Kentucky GOP gubernatorial campaign in senior management role