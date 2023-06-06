Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews

Jun 6, 2023, 10:16 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of fo...

Women hold Israeli flags as they take part in a demonstration against a concert later the day of former Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters in the Festhalle, background, in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, May 28, 2023. The Festhalle was the the place where in the night of broken glasses 1938 about 3000 Jewish men where gathered to deport them to concentration camps. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is weighing in on the controversy over Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters, saying his recent performances in Germany were antisemitic, an assessment shared by many in Israel and the pro-Israel community.

The State Department said Tuesday that Waters has “a long track record of using antisemitic tropes” and a concert he gave late last month in Germany “contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust.”

The comments came in a written response to a question posed at Monday’s State Department press briefing about whether the administration agreed with criticism of Rogers from the U.S. special envoy to combat antisemitism, Deborah Lipstadt.

“Special Envoy Lipstadt’s quote-tweet speaks for itself,” the department said.

“The concert in question, which took place in Berlin, contained imagery that is deeply offensive to Jewish people and minimized the Holocaust,” the department said. “The artist in question has a long track record of using antisemitic tropes to denigrate Jewish people.”

In a May 24 tweet after the concert in Berlin, during which Waters appeared on stage in a costume reminiscent of Nazi-era Germany, Lipstadt denounced the musician by echoing comments from EU antisemitism envoy Katharina von Schnurbein, who is German.

“I wholeheartedly concur with @EUAntisemitism ’s condemnation of Roger Waters and his despicable Holocaust distortion,” Lipstadt wrote in reply to a tweet from von Schnurbein.

Von Schnurbein had taken issue with Waters’ performance in Berlin as well as his previous comments related to Israel and the Holocaust.

“I am sick & disgusted by Roger Waters’ obsession to belittle and trivialize the Shoah & the sarcastic way in which he delights in trampling on the victims, systematically murdered by the Nazis,” von Schnurbein wrote. “In Germany. Enough is enough.”

Shortly after the concert, police in Berlin said they had opened an investigation of Waters on suspicion of incitement over the costume he wore.

Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband. Police confirmed that the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace.

Waters rejected those accusations in a statement on Facebook and Instagram, saying “the elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.”

He claimed that ”attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated.” Waters has also drawn the ire of the pro-Israel community for his outspoken support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel.

United States News

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. In a victory for th...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ+ bills that include ban on trans care for minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to become the latest state to enact laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community, after the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday sent a package to the Democratic governor that includes a ban on gender-affirming care for minors. The Legislature also overwhelming passed Louisiana’s version of a “Don’t Say Gay” bill […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

D-Day announcement at World War II museum heralds planned pavilion on end of war, post-war years

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National World War II Museum in New Orleans chose the 79th anniversary of D-Day to announce plans for its final permanent exhibit hall. The museum said Tuesday that the Liberation Pavilion will open in November. Exhibits in the three-story pavilion will deal with the end of World War II, the […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent is charged with fraud in voucher-selling scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Southwest Airlines customer-service agent has been indicted and charged with fraud for allegedly making and selling travel vouchers worth nearly $1.9 million. Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that DaJuan Martin was working at Chicago’s Midway Airport when he filled out the vouchers with phony names, then sold them to others including […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importati...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence. The law, which took effect immediately when Inslee signed it in April, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Abortion providers sue Kansas over new medication rule, longstanding waiting period

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers sued Kansas on Tuesday, challenging a new law requiring them to tell patients that an abortion medication can be stopped but also existing restrictions that include a decades-old requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit filed in state district court in Shawnee County, home […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. T...

Associated Press

Black man shot in the mouth by Mississippi deputy to file federal civil rights lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men — one of whom was shot in the mouth by a law enforcement officer — announced on Tuesday that they will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against a Mississippi sheriff’s department alleging a pattern of excessive force against Black people. In a news release announcing the lawsuit, attorneys […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

US weighs in on Roger Waters antisemitism debate, says artist has long history of denigrating Jews