Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New Jersey utilities float solar panels on reservoir, powering water treatment plant

Jun 6, 2023, 10:02 AM

Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn...

Solar panels from a project at a water treatment plant are shown Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Millburn, N.J., that provides enough electricity to power 95% of the treatment facilities electrical needs. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MILLBURN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Canoe Brook Water Treatment plant produces 14 millions gallons of drinking water a day.

Each one of those gallons weighs seven pounds, so it is quickly apparent that a large amount of energy is needed to move water from a reservoir to the treatment plant and into the 84,000 homes and businesses that the New Jersey American Water Company serves in the area.

So the water utility partnered with NJR Clean Energy Ventures, the renewable energy subsidiary of the natural gas firm New Jersey Resources, for a solution.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures built a vast array of solar panels, linked them together, and placed them on the surface of the water at Canoe Brook Reservoir.

The companies say the 17-acre solar array, consisting of 16,510 solar panels, is the largest floating solar array in North America — about twice the size of the next-largest facility, an array of floating panels on a body of water in Sayreville, New Jersey owned by that municipality.

The Millburn facility, which began operating in January, produces 8.9 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 1,400 homes.

But the power doesn’t go to residential customers. Instead, it provides 95% of the water treatment plan’s substantial energy requirements.

“It takes a lot of energy to pump that water,” said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. “When we can use a cleaner, greener, more efficient energy source, we want to seize that opportunity.”

Long popular in Asia, floating solar arrays are starting to catch on in the U.S.

A study published in the journal Nature Sustainability in March found that thousands of cities — more than 6,000 in 124 countries — could generate an amount equal to all their electricity demand using floating solar, making it a climate solution to be taken seriously.

Neither company would say how much it cost to build the New Jersey solar facility, although Robert Pohlman, vice president of NJR Clean Energy Ventures, said, “It’s a project that makes a lot of sense for both organizations.”

The Sayreville solar array, which is about half the size of the one in Millburn, cost $7.2 million to build, according to RETTEW, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company that built it.

Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey’s environmental protection commissioner, said the project enables the companies “to chip away at the rather considerable energy use of our water systems.”

Because salt water corrodes the equipment, floating solar arrays are generally placed on man-made bodies of fresh water such as reservoirs or holding basins for water treatment plants.

Putting solar panels atop plastic floats that are moored to the bottom of the reservoir helps reduce evaporation of water into the air, and the temperature of the water helps cool the solar panels, enabling them to work more efficiently, officials said.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

United States News

FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importati...

Associated Press

Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence. The law, which took effect immediately when Inslee signed it in April, […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Abortion providers sue Kansas over new medication rule, longstanding waiting period

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion providers sued Kansas on Tuesday, challenging a new law requiring them to tell patients that an abortion medication can be stopped but also existing restrictions that include a decades-old requirement that patients wait 24 hours to terminate their pregnancies. The lawsuit filed in state district court in Shawnee County, home […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. T...

Associated Press

Black man shot in the mouth by Mississippi deputy to file federal civil rights lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men — one of whom was shot in the mouth by a law enforcement officer — announced on Tuesday that they will file a federal civil rights lawsuit against a Mississippi sheriff’s department alleging a pattern of excessive force against Black people. In a news release announcing the lawsuit, attorneys […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff probes ‘self defense’ claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities can’t charge a white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor last week unless detectives can prove that she did not act in self-defense, a Florida sheriff said Tuesday. A 35-year-old mother of four, Ajike Owens, was killed in the Friday night shooting that Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting a...

Associated Press

Mystery client who hired detective to spy on Reno’s mayor asks Nevada high court to keep name secret

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The mystery client who hired a detective to secretly track Reno’s mayor with a GPS device is trying to persuade Nevada’s Supreme Court he has a First Amendment right to remain anonymous, a protected privilege he says is a cornerstone of democracy and part of “the business of politics.” The high […]

13 hours ago

FILE - The LGBTQ+ pride flag flies beneath the American flag at the Stonewall National Monument, Oc...

Associated Press

LGBTQ+ pride flags at VA facilities in Mississippi draw GOP criticism, protests

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All the Republicans in Mississippi’s congressional delegation are demanding that the Veterans Administration remove an LGBTQ+ pride flag from the Biloxi National Cemetery, and some residents on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are protesting a pride flag that’s flying at a VA hospital. “Replacing the United States flag with a flag that […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

New Jersey utilities float solar panels on reservoir, powering water treatment plant