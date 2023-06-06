PHOENIX — After the hottest day of the year, Phoenix is expected to see below-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

The mercury at Sky Harbor International Airport topped out at 107 on Monday, 5 degrees above normal and 6 below the record for the date, according to the National Weather Service. Phoenix’s previous high for 2023 was 105 on May 16.

Phoenix typically reaches 107 for the first time around May 31, NWS said.

Tuesday’s temperature is expected to peak at 100 degrees. That was the last triple-digit day in the seven-day forecast as of Tuesday morning, with highs expected to settle between 95 and 98 degrees through Monday.

Today's high temperatures at our main climate locations. Due to the incoming system (which is why it is breezy out today), El Centro was 10 degrees cooler than Phoenix. The 107F in Phoenix is the hottest day of 2023 thus far. Expect cooler temperatures tomorrow.

The normal highs for this time of year are 102-103 degrees.

It could get a bit windy Tuesday, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds are expected to stabilize between 5 and 10 mph for the rest of the week.

With the official start of the monsoon season (June 15) less than two weeks away, there’s no rain in Phoenix’s seven-day forecast.

