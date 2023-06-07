New bridge considered for SR 347 at Riggs Road in south Chandler

PHOENIX — Transportation officials are looking for ways to improve traffic flow and safety on State Route 347 between metro Phoenix and the city of Maricopa.

One of the proposed solutions is to construct a bridge to separate SR 347 traffic from Riggs Road in south Chandler.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is evaluating several bridge designs and asking the public for input. Comments can be made online, by emailing Klarson@azdot.gov or by calling 480-589-4366.

The intersection currently has stoplights in all directions. The four interchange designs under consideration are single point urban, diverging diamond, tight or spread diamond, and double roundabout.

A study on what to do at the SR 347/Riggs interchange is expected to continue through the summer of 2025.

A previous study on the 347 corridor by the Maricopa Association of Governments identified the need for changes at Riggs Road.

The MAG study looked at how to reduce travel times and traffic congestion while improving safety along SR 347 between Interstate 10 and Peters and Nall Road.

