Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

New bridge considered for SR 347 at Riggs Road in south Chandler

Jun 6, 2023, 8:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


Aerial view of Riggs Road and State Route 347 interchange. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo) (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — Transportation officials are looking for ways to improve traffic flow and safety on State Route 347 between metro Phoenix and the city of Maricopa.

One of the proposed solutions is to construct a bridge to separate SR 347 traffic from Riggs Road in south Chandler.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is evaluating several bridge designs and asking the public for input. Comments can be made online, by emailing Klarson@azdot.gov or by calling 480-589-4366.

RELATED STORIES

The intersection currently has stoplights in all directions. The four interchange designs under consideration are single point urban, diverging diamond, tight or spread diamond, and double roundabout.

A study on what to do at the SR 347/Riggs interchange is expected to continue through the summer of 2025.

A previous study on the 347 corridor by the Maricopa Association of Governments identified the need for changes at Riggs Road.

The MAG study looked at how to reduce travel times and traffic congestion while improving safety along SR 347 between Interstate 10 and Peters and Nall Road.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Gavel (Pexels Photo)...

Associated Press

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Arizona legislator

A former Tucson middle school teacher was sentenced Tuesday to 2 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to making a death threat against Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers.

23 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Human traffickers sentenced for holding migrants captive in Arizona

Two human traffickers have been sentenced for their roles in holding migrants captive in Arizona, authorities said Tuesday.

23 hours ago

Butterfly Wonderland (Arizona Boardwalk)...

Brandon Gray

Butterfly Wonderland to celebrate anniversary with events, giveaways

Scottsdale attraction Butterfly Wonderland is celebrating a milestone this weekend. 

23 hours ago

Suitcase filled with money. An Arizona Lottery player from Tucson hit a $356,000 jackpot in the Fan...

KTAR.com

Arizona Lottery player hits $356,000 jackpot in Fantasy 5 game

An Arizona Lottery player hit a $356,000 jackpot by matching all five numbers in Monday night's Fantasy 5 drawing.

23 hours ago

Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan is shown being interviewed by KTAR on Radio Row befor...

Kevin Stone

Interim Phoenix chief explains why community collaboration is a key to policing

Interim Phoenix Chief Michael Sullivan explained why community collaboration is a guiding principle of the department's new Crime Reduction Plan.

23 hours ago

Stock photo of emergency vehicles at night. A driver was killed early Monday in a head-on crash in ...

KTAR.com

Driver killed in head-on crash on 16th Street in south Phoenix

A driver was killed in a head-on crash after his car veered into oncoming traffic in south Phoenix early Monday, authorities said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

New bridge considered for SR 347 at Riggs Road in south Chandler