Man arrested in Phoenix after allegedly shooting at police with pellet gun

Jun 6, 2023, 7:22 AM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested in Phoenix early Tuesday after allegedly shooting at officers with a pellet gun, authorities said.

A man waved down officers near Camelback Road and 22nd Avenue around 3:30 a.m. and said someone was shooting at him with either a silenced weapon or a pellet gun, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The officers then were shot at when they entered an apartment complex in the area.

Police set up a perimeter at the scene, and the suspect came out of an apartment and was arrested, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said it appears the suspect was using a pellet gun. The investigation is ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.

Man arrested in Phoenix after allegedly shooting at police with pellet gun