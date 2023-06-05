Close
Police in South Florida arrest 3 suspects in Memorial Day beach shooting

Jun 5, 2023, 10:17 AM

Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Holly...

Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida arrested two men over the weekend and a third on Monday suspected of going on a Memorial Day shooting spree along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night and Lionel JeanCharles Jr. on Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. On Saturday, Hollywood detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Jordan Burton.

JeanCharles, Paul and Burton have been identified by police as the shooters, the agency said.

They will each face charges of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Two men who were involved in the altercation that led to the shooting — Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, both 18 — were arrested last week on firearms charges, police said. Five handguns have been recovered, with one of them reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

Police and witnesses say the shooting began late in the afternoon on Memorial Day after a fight broke out in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk, which is south of Fort Lauderdale. Bystanders frantically ran for cover as gunshots rang out.

Two of the nine injured remain in the hospital, police said.

It was not immediately known whether those who were arrested have retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf,

