PHOENIX — Two young children and a total of five people were hospitalized in critical condition following a multivehicle crash in Glendale on Monday, authorities said.

The five-vehicle collision occurred at 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around noon, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Three of the involved vehicles were in the intersection and another two were hit with debris from the collision.

The two children taken to a hospital in critical condition were a two-month-old female and a two-year-old female, police said.

Another child and two adults were hospitalized for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several hours with detectives investigating.

Drivers should use Camelback Road and 67th, 83rd and Glendale avenues as detours.

