Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Dozens evacuated from small cruise ship in Alaska after engine room fire

Jun 5, 2023, 2:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fire in the engine room of a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew on Monday. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The fire on board the Wilderness Discoverer was reported to the Coast Guard around 7:30 a.m. UnCruise Adventures, which operates the ship, said 78 passengers and crew members were on board at the time.

All 51 passengers and most crew members were removed from the ship and placed on another cruise ship in the area, the Coast Guard said. About 10 crew members remained with the Wilderness Discoverer, which was expected to be towed to Ketchikan.

UnCruise Adventures said the cause of the fire was under investigation. The company said it would provide full refunds to affected passengers.

United States News

President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the fo...

Associated Press

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February. Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each […]

14 hours ago

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure roo...

Associated Press

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee plans to move forward this week with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer said a more-than-hourlong briefing he received Monday from bureau officials about an unverified law enforcement tip against President Joe Biden does not amount to […]

14 hours ago

Linda Sarsour, co-founder of the activist group Until Freedom, speaks at a news conference in Louis...

Associated Press

Breonna Taylor supporters launch campaign against GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s mother endorsed a grassroots campaign Monday aimed at defeating Republican Daniel Cameron’s bid for Kentucky governor, reviving anger over a criminal investigation he led that yielded no charges against any officers for the fatal shooting of the Black woman during a police raid. Tamika Palmer plunged into the political […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Diversity group calls for Oregon GOP House leader to resign over son’s Nazi salute photo

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Central Oregon Diversity Project has called for the resignation of Republican state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson over a photo of her son giving a Nazi salute while posing by a WWII German airplane. The Diversity Project said in a Saturday Facebook post that it was demanding Breese-Iverson’s immediate resignation over the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese […]

14 hours ago

This image released by Netflix shows Anna Shay in a scene from the series "Bling Empire." Shay, an ...

Associated Press

Anna Shay, fan favorite on ‘Bling Empire,’ dead at 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died at 62. Shay died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. It was not immediately clear when she died. “It saddens our hearts to announce that […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Dozens evacuated from small cruise ship in Alaska after engine room fire