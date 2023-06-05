Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House

Jun 5, 2023, 2:17 PM

President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the fo...

President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the football team to the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023, to celebrate their championship season and victory in Super Bowl LVII. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February.

Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent.” He also praised the team for their charitable work off the field, saying, “as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference. ”

Biden joked that first lady Jill Biden, a “rabid” Philadelphia fan, is still not over the dramatic end to the game, which included a controversial holding penalty against the Eagles that set the Chiefs up for their game-winning field goal. The president added, “I have to be careful what I say today,” even thoughhis wife was out of the country.

Biden led the crowd in a moment of silence to mark the death Sunday of Norma Hunt, wife of the late team founder Lamar Hunt, saying he was sending “our condolences to the entire Hunt family.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the game’s most valuable player, and tight end Travis Kelce presented Biden with a personalized Kansas City Chiefs jersey before posing for a team photo with the president.

Before the ceremony, the team was given a tour of the White House.

United States News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure roo...

Associated Press

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee plans to move forward this week with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer said a more-than-hourlong briefing he received Monday from bureau officials about an unverified law enforcement tip against President Joe Biden does not amount to […]

14 hours ago

Linda Sarsour, co-founder of the activist group Until Freedom, speaks at a news conference in Louis...

Associated Press

Breonna Taylor supporters launch campaign against GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s mother endorsed a grassroots campaign Monday aimed at defeating Republican Daniel Cameron’s bid for Kentucky governor, reviving anger over a criminal investigation he led that yielded no charges against any officers for the fatal shooting of the Black woman during a police raid. Tamika Palmer plunged into the political […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Diversity group calls for Oregon GOP House leader to resign over son’s Nazi salute photo

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The Central Oregon Diversity Project has called for the resignation of Republican state Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson over a photo of her son giving a Nazi salute while posing by a WWII German airplane. The Diversity Project said in a Saturday Facebook post that it was demanding Breese-Iverson’s immediate resignation over the […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state school board in Oklahoma voted Monday to approve what would be the first publicly funded religious school in the nation, despite a warning from the state’s attorney general that the decision was unconstitutional. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve the application by the Catholic Archdiocese […]

14 hours ago

This image released by Netflix shows Anna Shay in a scene from the series "Bling Empire." Shay, an ...

Associated Press

Anna Shay, fan favorite on ‘Bling Empire,’ dead at 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anna Shay, an heiress, philanthropist and breakout star of the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire,” has died at 62. Shay died from a stroke, according to a family statement provided to The Associated Press on Monday. It was not immediately clear when she died. “It saddens our hearts to announce that […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Children rescued from burning car while mom was shoplifting, police say

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — Shoppers at a Florida mall managed to pull two children out of a burning car after their mother left them alone while she shoplifted, police said. The vehicle caught fire May 26 outside the Oviedo Mall, just northeast of Orlando, Oviedo police said. The children were taken to Orlando Health Arnold […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House