Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows

Jun 5, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DALLAS (AP) — The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man over more than three decades.

Heritage Auctions said that the items sold during its three-day event that wrapped up Sunday in Dallas brought in over $5 million. James Comisar has said that after his dream of creating a museum to house his collection failed to come together, it was time for the pieces to go to fans to enjoy.

“The auction’s success confirmed what I have always known: that television characters are cherished members of our extended family and that their stories and our own are inseparable,” Comisar said in a news release from the auction house.

The Batman and Robin costumes worn by Adam West and Burt Ward in the 1960s television series went for $615,000, while the set where Johnny Carson hosted guests on “The Tonight Show” went for $275,000, Heritage Auctions said.

The set from “All in the Family” — which included Archie and Edith Bunker’s living and dining rooms and stairwell — sold for $125,000, and the auction house said the same buyer also made the winning bid of $250,000 for the chairs used by the TV couple in the show’s ninth season.

The couple’s original two chairs from the show reside in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History. Comisar said that those thrift shop chairs were given to the museum when it was thought that the show would end after its eighth season, but when it continued for a ninth, replicas were made at great cost. Those replicas — which were the chairs offered at auction — were then used in the show’s last season and in its continuation, “Archie Bunker’s Place.”

United States News

This photo taken from body cam video recorded Feb. 12, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y., shows the hands of s...

Associated Press

NY state trooper charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting after high-speed chase in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state trooper was charged with manslaughter on Monday for fatally shooting a Pennsylvania man after a high-speed car chase last year. Trooper Anthony Nigro was arraigned in state court in Buffalo for the Feb. 12, 2022, shooting of 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania. Nigro, a nearly […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A two-and-a-half-year neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting, officials said Monday. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Vermont school district settles lawsuit over coach’s suspension related to trans athlete

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont school district will reinstate a middle school soccer coach who was suspended for misgendering a transgender female athlete, and will delete any reference to bullying investigations from his daughter’s school record, under the settlement of a lawsuit that will also pay them $125,000. Travis Allen, the middle school girls’ […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita speaks during a watch party for Jennifer-Ruth Green, th...

Associated Press

Federal judge calls Indiana attorney general’s TikTok lawsuit largely ‘political posturing’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The fate of the Indiana attorney general’s lawsuit against the social media company TikTok is uncertain after a federal judge lambasted much of the case as “political posturing.” While U.S. District Judge Holly Brady ruled against TikTok’s request to move the case to federal court, that decision leaves the lawsuit brought by […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen, who was convicted of spying for Russia, dies in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI agent who took more than $1.4 million in cash and diamonds to trade secrets with Russia and the former Soviet Union in one of the most notorious spying cases in American history died in prison Monday. Robert Hanssen, 79, was found unresponsive in his cell at a federal prison […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-part owner of Minnesota Vikings gets over six years in cryptocurrency scam

NEW YORK (AP) — A former part owner of the Minnesota Vikings who defrauded a short-lived professional football league known as the Alliance of American Football in a $700 million cryptocurrency scam was sentenced Monday to over six years in prison. Reginald Fowler, 64, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court to six […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

‘Cheers’ bar sells for $675,000 at Dallas auction of items from classic TV shows