Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

With new video, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota edges closer to Republican presidential race

Jun 5, 2023, 11:41 AM

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N....

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own campaigns for the White House, including Burgum. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took another step toward entering the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, posting a YouTube video on Monday touting his rise from a small town boy to a self-made software entrepreneur and a successful governor who has cut red tape and taxes.

Although the video doesn’t mention it, Burgum has signed several throughout pregnancy with only slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.

Burgum is expected to announce his candidacy on Wednesday at a midday event in Fargo, two GOP operatives who had knowledge of Burgum’s plans crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork declaring his campaign on Monday.

The 3 1/2-minute video, with breathtaking vistas from across North Dakota, doesn’t specifically mention the presidential race. But it’s titled “Announcement Preview: Change.” It promotes Burgum as “a new leader for a changing economy.” Without naming any other candidates, it also touches subtly on the culture war issues that DeSantis has highlighted and the increasing rancor of American politics, suggesting a contrast with Trump.

“I grew up in a tiny town in North Dakota,” Burgum said. “Woke was what you did at 5 a.m. to start the day.”

Amid the bitter war of words between Trump and DeSantis, Burgum suggested in the video that he offers an alternative to tumult.

“Anger, yelling, infighting, that’s not going to cut it anymore. Let’s get things done,” he said. “In North Dakota, we listen with respect, and we talk things out. That’s how we can get America back on track.”

Burgum was first elected in 2016, reelected in 2020 and is eligible to run for governor again in 2024. In 1983, he founded Great Plains Software, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2011, and Burgum stayed on as a Microsoft vice president until 2007. He grew up in Arthur, an eastern North Dakota town of about 300 people, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.

The GOP nominee is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November 2024.

___

Associated Press reporter Thomas Beaumont contributed to this story from Des Moines, Iowa.

United States News

Associated Press

Ex-guard at NYC federal building indicted in sex assault of asylum seeker

NEW YORK (AP) — An asylum seeker was sexually assaulted by an armed guard at a federal building in New York City where the FBI has its offices, according to an indictment unsealed Monday. Jimmy Solano-Arias, 42, of the Bronx, was charged in Manhattan federal court with deprivation of rights under color of law involving […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

CNN chief apologizes to employees for distracting from work

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, the embattled chief executive of CNN, apologized to network employees on Monday for distracting from their work and promised to “fight like hell” to earn their trust amid criticism of his year at the helm. Licht’s tenure hit a low point last week with publication of a lengthy, damaging […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Dozens evacuated from small cruise ship in Alaska after engine room fire

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fire in the engine room of a small cruise ship in Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve prompted the evacuation of dozens of passengers and crew on Monday. No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The fire on board the Wilderness Discoverer […]

15 hours ago

President Joe Biden walks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he welcomes the fo...

Associated Press

Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said the Kansas City Chiefs are “building a dynasty” as he hosted the team at the White House Monday to mark their Super Bowl victory in February. Speaking on the South Lawn, Biden praised the team for playing with “the real joy of the game and love for each […]

15 hours ago

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., arrives at a secure roo...

Associated Press

House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee plans to move forward this week with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer said a more-than-hourlong briefing he received Monday from bureau officials about an unverified law enforcement tip against President Joe Biden does not amount to […]

15 hours ago

Linda Sarsour, co-founder of the activist group Until Freedom, speaks at a news conference in Louis...

Associated Press

Breonna Taylor supporters launch campaign against GOP gubernatorial nominee in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s mother endorsed a grassroots campaign Monday aimed at defeating Republican Daniel Cameron’s bid for Kentucky governor, reviving anger over a criminal investigation he led that yielded no charges against any officers for the fatal shooting of the Black woman during a police raid. Tamika Palmer plunged into the political […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

With new video, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota edges closer to Republican presidential race