Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform

Jun 5, 2023, 9:22 AM

FILE - A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, July 2...

FILE - A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing, July 20, 2021. State-backed Chinese hackers have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure and could be laying the technical groundwork for the potential disruption of critical communications between the U.S. and Asia during future crises, Microsoft said Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and later added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Shortly after noon ET, Microsoft 365 Status said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.”

The Associated Press reached out to Microsoft for further statements Monday.

United States News

Associated Press

It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small plane that caused a stir when it flew over the nation’s capitol and crashed in Virginia left behind “highly fragmented” wreckage in a mountainous area that will take days to gather and sort, a federal investigator said Monday. A day after the unresponsive plane caused the military to scramble fighter […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

U.S. sanctions Russia-backed actors over Moldovan destabilization protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. protests in Moldova’s capitol earlier this year. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven members of a group linked to sanctioned Moldovan oligarch, Ilan Shor, currently in exile in Israel, and leader of Moldova’s pro-Russia Shor Party. The Shor Party supports a group calling itself Movement for the People, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate. The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The caus...

Associated Press

Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate

The cause of global warming is showing no signs of slowing as heat-trapping carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere increased to record highs in its annual Spring peak, jumping at one of the fastest rates on record, officials announced Monday. Carbon dioxide levels in the air are now the highest they’ve been in more than 4 […]

9 hours ago

Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, J...

Associated Press

6 injured in New Haven partial building collapse released from hospital, 2 remain in fair condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Six construction workers injured in a partial building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, last week have been released from a hospital, while two others continue to be treated and are in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson said Monday. A section of the building, which is under construction, collapsed Friday when […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Three bodies recovered in Iowa building collapse; lawsuit accuses city and owners of negligence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building, the police chief in Davenport, Iowa, announced Monday. “We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said. One of the residents injured […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Is Outlook down? Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft’s email platform