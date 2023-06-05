Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting takes shape as 5 potential designs revealed

Jun 5, 2023, 7:04 AM

This rendering provided by Clark County on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a ...

This rendering provided by Clark County on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs for a permanent memorial to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in honor of the victims, survivors and first responders of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that left 60 dead and hundreds more injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas. The rampage was the deadliest mass shooting in modern America. (Courtesy of Clark County via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Courtesy of Clark County via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A series of white angel wings rise up from the earth bathed in a warm glow of light, their sweeping forms creating a long covered pathway surrounded by trees in a possible centerpiece for the memorial to modern America’s deadliest mass shooting.

It’s one of five potential designs unveiled Monday for a permanent monument on the Las Vegas Strip where 58 people shot and killed and hundreds more injured at a country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017. Two survivors later died from their gunshot wounds.

The memorial honoring victims, survivors and first responders will be built at the site of the massacre.

Renderings of each design are on display through September at the Clark County government center in downtown Las Vegas, marking a major step in an arduous planning process that began more than three years ago and had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These concepts show in vivid detail the power of what this memorial effort means to so many in five unique ways,” Jim Gibson, chairman of the Clark County Commission, said in a statement. Gibson’s district includes the site of the shooting.

Each of the five potential designs includes a garden element, with trees along walking paths or flower beds framing the memorial. One design showcases large horse statues. Another is centered around a cluster of light poles, each with photos of a victim.

The proposed memorials were put together by different design teams using input from the community gathered in a series of earlier surveys, including one that found a clear majority of respondents wanted the memorial to be built on the same spot as the massacre.

Later this month, a committee tasked with planning the memorial will collect public input on the design proposals that they say will help them craft their final plan for a memorial. The committee is set to submit its recommendation to the county commission for approval ahead of the massacre’s sixth anniversary.

“No matter which design concept gets recommended, we can be proud of the process our committee put into place and amazing ideas inspired by it,” Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick and former Gov. Steve Sisolak formed the planning committee in 2019. It includes a survivor of the shooting and the sister of victim Neysa Tonks, a 46-year-old mother of three from Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts International has donated 2 acres (0.8 hectares) of the 15-acre property for the memorial in August 2021. The casino company recently sold the remaining land to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation based in central North Dakota.

The permanent memorial will be separate from a community healing garden in downtown Las Vegas built by more than 1,000 volunteers in the days after the shooting.

United States News

Associated Press

U.S. sanctions Russia-backed actors over Moldovan destabilization protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. protests in Moldova’s capitol earlier this year. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven members of a group linked to sanctioned Moldovan oligarch, Ilan Shor, currently in exile in Israel, and leader of Moldova’s pro-Russia Shor Party. The Shor Party supports a group calling itself Movement for the People, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Associated Press

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate. The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The caus...

Associated Press

Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate

The cause of global warming is showing no signs of slowing as heat-trapping carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere increased to record highs in its annual Spring peak, jumping at one of the fastest rates on record, officials announced Monday. Carbon dioxide levels in the air are now the highest they’ve been in more than 4 […]

9 hours ago

Firefighters rescue a worker after the partial collapse of a building under construction, Friday, J...

Associated Press

6 injured in New Haven partial building collapse released from hospital, 2 remain in fair condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Six construction workers injured in a partial building collapse in New Haven, Connecticut, last week have been released from a hospital, while two others continue to be treated and are in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson said Monday. A section of the building, which is under construction, collapsed Friday when […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Three bodies recovered in Iowa building collapse; lawsuit accuses city and owners of negligence

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building, the police chief in Davenport, Iowa, announced Monday. “We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said. One of the residents injured […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Heather Leavell-Keaton, 22, left, is led into the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy as she app...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the sentence of a woman on death row in Alabama who helped her boyfriend kill his two young children. The high court on Monday rejected an appeal from lawyers for Heather Leavell-Keaton. As is typical, the court rejected the case without comment. Leavell-Keaton was convicted […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Memorial for Las Vegas mass shooting takes shape as 5 potential designs revealed