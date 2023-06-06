Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket with single stocks

Jun 6, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Pexels Photo)...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My employer offers an employee stock purchase plan at a 15% discount. I’m usually the kind of guy who buys stocks and holds on to them forever. But when it comes to an opportunity like this, should I buy it and wait for a year to sell it, or should I buy it and sell right away?

John

Dear John,

Generally, I don’t recommend buying single stocks at all. Single stocks are way too risky, and a 15% discount is nothing special in this kind of scenario. Virtually every single company out there that has an employee stock option plan offers a 15% discount.

In most situations like this, if you pull up a 52-week chart on the stock’s performance, you’ll find a variance of as much as 15% in those 52 weeks. In other words, you could lose any or all of that discount in one move of the stock. Plus, it’s not like 15% is a big discount to begin with. Fifteen percent off a single stock, considering how volatile they are, is no big deal. But hey, if you love your company that much, they have a great track record, and the stock has a good history, go ahead. Just don’t allow single stocks as a category to make up more than 10% of your net worth.

The core issue here is a lack of diversification. When you put all your eggs in one basket, there’s always some clown twirling the basket. The first time I ran into that was a long time ago with a lady who was 70 years old. She had worked for a large company for 40 years. On top of that, she invested all her 401(k), all her wealth—$800,000 total—in that one company. Well, this company experienced a crisis. It lost nearly half of its value, and her $800,000 was suddenly worth about $400,000. She left herself vulnerable with a high-risk play, John.

I’ll say it again. Don’t bet the farm on one horse, and don’t have more than 10% of your net worth wrapped up in single stocks. Hundreds of research projects have been done that show individuals who buy individual stocks and think they know what they’re doing actually lose money much more often than they make money.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: It’s not a joint venture, it’s a marriage

A marriage isn't a business partnership, and it definitely shouldn't feel that way either. Here's how to attack finances together.

8 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: When the financial drama queen comes out, relax

Everyone has a financial drama queen living in their head, but the sooner you come to terms with it, the easier dealing with stress will be.

15 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Invest wisely, don’t overpay for your home

Unexpected fees can come along with being a homeowner, but always invest wisely and never overpay for something no one won't want to take off your hands.

22 days ago

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Stand firm, the dollar isn’t going anywhere

While there may be talk about other countries getting together to develop a single currency, the U.S. dollar isn't going anywhere.

29 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: This is why you should work with multiple banks

There are multiple reasons why you should consider working with various banks, and none of them have to do with what happened at Silicon Valley Bank.

1 month ago

(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peter G. Peterson Foundation)...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t stress about national debt, just focus on personal finances

Though the national debt crisis is daunting, Dave Ramsey says focus on yourself, your family and your life. The rest politicians can solve.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket with single stocks