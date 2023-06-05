Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row

Jun 5, 2023, 7:47 AM

FILE - Heather Leavell-Keaton, 22, left, is led into the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy as she app...

FILE - Heather Leavell-Keaton, 22, left, is led into the courtroom by a sheriff's deputy as she appears for a bail hearing in Mobile County District Court, Dec. 14, 2010, in Mobile, Ala. The Supreme Court is leaving in place the sentence of a woman on death row in Alabama who helped her boyfriend kill his two young children.The high court rejected an appeal from lawyers for Heather Leavell-Keaton on Monday. (AP Photo/Press-Register, Mike Kittrell, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Press-Register, Mike Kittrell, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place the sentence of a woman on death row in Alabama who helped her boyfriend kill his two young children.

The high court on Monday rejected an appeal from lawyers for Heather Leavell-Keaton. As is typical, the court rejected the case without comment.

Leavell-Keaton was convicted of murder in the death of 3-year-old Chase DeBlase and manslaughter in the death of his sister, 4-year-old Natalie DeBlase. Prosecutors said she poisoned the children with antifreeze. There was also evidence the children’s father, John DeBlase, strangled them. The children’s remains were found in the woods in Alabama and Mississippi.

Leavell-Keaton was originally after a court found that the judge who sentenced Leavell-Keaton to death erred by failing to give her a chance to speak on her own behalf before sentencing. She was sentenced to death again in 2021.

Leavell-Keaton ‘s lawyers argued in their petition to the Supreme Court that at the most recent sentencing hearing she should have been given the opportunity to present evidence of her good behavior in prison between 2015 and 2021.

Leavell-Keaton is one of five women on death row in Alabama.

John DeBlase was also convicted in the death of the children in a separate trial and sentenced to death. He remains on death row.

United States News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers his speech at the Helsinki City Hall, Finland Friday,...

Associated Press

Blinken takes aim at Israeli settlements; says US will press ahead with Israel-Saudi normalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the expansion of Israeli settlements and ongoing demolitions of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank are taking Israel further away from peace with the Palestinians. Yet, he stressed that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains “iron-clad,” lauded American security commitments to the Jewish state and […]

8 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020. The Supreme Court says it will hea...

Associated Press

Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case; man wants to trademark phrase mocking Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear a case in which a man tried to trademark a phrase mocking former President Donald Trump as “too small.” The Justice Department is supporting President Joe Biden’s once and possibly future rival in urging the court to deny a trademark for the suggestive phrase […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas woman killed in parked car, 3 children hurt in gunfire outside apartment complex

SUNNYVALE, Texas (AP) — A woman was fatally shot and four members of her family, including three children, were wounded in their car after they parked at a Texas apartment complex. Police said they were searching for at least two suspects in the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the town of Sunnyvale, about […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plays music on a phone as he arrives to spe...

Associated Press

Biden, looking to shore up Hispanic support, faces pressure to get 2024 outreach details right

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — flew to Florida seven weeks before Election Day to do just that. But as he stepped to the podium at a Hispanic Heritage Month event near Disney World, Biden declared, “I just have one thing to say” and used his phone to play part of “Despacito.” It was meant as a […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Cars wait for a train to pass, in Valley, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2007. With the rail indu...

Associated Press

Dozens of dangerous rail crossings will be eliminated with $570 million in grants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With the rail industry relying on longer and longer trains to cut costs, the Biden administration is handing out $570 million in grants to help eliminate many railroad crossings in 32 states. The grants announced Monday will contribute to building bridges or underpasses at the sites of more than three dozen […]

8 hours ago

FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14,...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Crude prices are up after Saudi cuts, but energy prices way down from last year

Wall Street is relatively flat Monday following last week’s last surge propelled by U.S. jobs data that raised new questions about if or when a recession might arrive. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are essentially unchanged heading into a week with little new data expected from major U.S. corporations […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Supreme Court rejects case of woman on Alabama death row