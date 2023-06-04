Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi calls on US audience to stand up for ‘modern India’

Jun 4, 2023, 4:35 PM

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Javits Center, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in New York. (AP ...

Indian politician Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Javits Center, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi pressed his criticism of the country’s leadership in a speech Sunday, calling for Indians in the U.S. and back home to stand up for democracy and the Indian constitution.

Gandhi, a sharp critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was expelled from Parliament, accused Modi and his Bharativa Janata Party (BJP) of dividing the country and failing to focus on important issues such as unemployment and education.

“To be nasty to people, to be arrogant, to be violent, these are not Indian values,” Gandhi, 52, told a crowd of about 700 at the Indian Overseas Congress USA event at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. He spoke just after a minute of silence recognizing a massive train derailment in eastern India that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more.

Gandhi has been on a three-city tour of the United States, including speaking engagements at Stanford University in California and the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, U.S. congressional leaders have invited Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress later this month. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other leaders announced the address as an “opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face.”

Grandson of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi is a member of the Indian National Congress party. He is considered to be Modi’s main challenger in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“Modern India cannot exist without our constitution and our democracy,” he said Sunday. He also urged a stronger partnership between India and the U.S. to offset China’s influence.

“One of the things we have to think about is the bridge between India and the United States,” he said. “How do we compete with the challenge the Chinese have placed on the table,” he asked, specifically citing issues of mobility and the world’s energy supply.

The Congress Party defeated the BJP in recent state elections in the Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka states, wins that came after a series of state elections defeats after Modi became India’s prime minister in 2014. Gandhi now holds no official position in his party. He gave up the post of party president after his severe defeats by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party in 2019 national elections, though his supporters hope the more recent results will impact the country’s 2024 national elections, which are likely to be held before May.

Gandhi suffered a serious setback in March when a court convicted him in a criminal defamation case for mocking Modi’s surname, a decision that led to him being expelled from parliament. He could lose his eligibility to run for a parliamentary seat for the next eight years if an appeals court doesn’t overturn his conviction. The conviction came in connection with a speech he gave in 2019.

Gandhi, who is not related to Mahatma Gandhi, also invoked the assassinated Indian leader’s name several times during his speech, praising his model of non-violence.

United States News

FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A ...

Associated Press

Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation’s capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Arson investigation underway after fire burns Los Angeles church for second time in 2 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson investigation was under way Sunday after fire damaged a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles church for the second time in less than two years, authorities. Flames broke out shorty before 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church and spread into a balcony, the Los Angeles […]

17 hours ago

Chuck Todd is leaving after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show “...

Associated Press

Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’

Chuck Todd said on Sunday that he'll be leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show.

17 hours ago

This image provided by the The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows emergency personnel, ...

Associated Press

Michigan wildfire that’s burned more than 3 square miles was sparked by campfire on private land

GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan wildfire that’s burned more than 3 square miles (7.7 square km) amid hot, dry conditions was sparked by a campfire, the state Department of Natural Resources said Sunday. The Wilderness Trail Fire in Crawford County began about 1 p.m. Saturday near Staley Lake in Grayling Township and was […]

17 hours ago

Three search and rescue workers and a dog approach the site of a building collapse in Davenport, Io...

Associated Press

Missing man’s body recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site; two others still missing

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The body of one of three men who had been missing after the partial collapse of an apartment building in Davenport, Iowa, has been found, a city official confirmed Sunday. Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday, city spokeswoman Sarah Ott said. Two other men — 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old […]

17 hours ago

A hiker sits on a ledge above Pueblo Bonito, the largest archeological site at the Chaco Culture Na...

Associated Press

Biden bans on oil and gas production on sacred site in New Mexico

Chaco Culture National Historical Park has been withdrawn from consideration for further oil and gas production for the next 20 years.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi calls on US audience to stand up for ‘modern India’