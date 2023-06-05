Suspect at-large after 1 killed, 2 injured in Glendale triple-shooting

PHOENIX — Police are trying to locate the person who shot three people, killing one, in Glendale on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and remains outstanding, the Glendale Police Department said.

Officers responded to an unknown trouble call near 51st and Northern avenues around 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three adults had been shot.

The victims were transported to local hospitals with serious and life-threatening injuries. One of the victims died, police said Monday.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

