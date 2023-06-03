1 person killed, 9 injured in 5-vehicle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person was killed and nine injured in a five-vehicle crash in west Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., police responded to the crash site near the intersection of 67th Avenue and Coolidge Street and found multiple victims.

Nine adults and a teenager were taken to a nearby hospital.

Two of the adults were transported in extremely critical condition. According to police, one of those adults has since died.

The teen and two other adults are in critical condition.

The other five people are in stable condition.

Police have closed 67th Avenue from Camelback Road to Hazelwood Street in both directions as they investigate.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.