Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87

Jun 3, 2023, 10:00 AM

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at the Phoenix ...

Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley demonstrates Wednesday, March 13, 2013, at the Phoenix Police Museum in Phoenix, how Ernesto Miranda was fingerprinted on the same fingerprinting device used on Miranda. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — Retired Phoenix Police Capt. Carroll Cooley, the arresting officer in the landmark case partially responsible for the Supreme Court’s Miranda rights ruling that requires suspects be read their rights, has died, the department confirmed Friday. He was 87.

Phoenix police said in a brief statement that Cooley died on May 29 after an unspecified illness. The location and exact cause of his death were not immediately available, nor was information about services or survivors.

Cooley joined the Phoenix department in 1958 and retired two decades later.

On March 13, 1963, Cooley arrested Ernesto Miranda in the kidnap and rape of an 18-year-old Phoenix woman. Miranda was eventually convicted based on his handwritten confession and sentenced to 20-30 years in prison.

Miranda appealed, and the case eventually went up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which issued a 1966 ruling overturning the conviction, saying that suspects should be advised of their constitutional rights against self-incrimination and to an attorney before questioning.

That decision, along with three other similar cases that were bundled together, led to the so-called “Miranda rights” or “Miranda warning,” which is familiar to anyone who has watched a police procedural drama on television.

“You have the right to remain silent,” it begins. “Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.

“You have the right to speak to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be appointed for you,” it continues.

After the Supreme Court overturned his conviction, Miranda remained in jail on another conviction and was convicted again of raping and kidnapping the 18-year-old. Prosecutors at the second trial didn’t use the confession and instead relied on testimony from a woman who was close to Miranda.

After he was paroled, Miranda was fatally stabbed in February 1976 in a dispute during a card game at a downtown Phoenix bar.

During his career with Phoenix police, Cooley worked in the city’s Maryvale precinct, the general investigations bureau, and the police academy. He rose to become captain, a rank the department said is equivalent to commander today.

After retiring from the police department in December 1978, Cooley went on to work for the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

He also volunteered at the Phoenix Police Museum, where in 2013 he recounted his story before a 50th anniversary display about the Miranda arrest.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, one injured and closed down Bell Road on Saturday morning.

11 hours ago

A Frontier Airlines plane takes off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. (Jim Poulin/Phoe...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Low-cost carriers drive growth in Phoenix Sky Harbor passenger traffic

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s record year for passenger traffic continued into the second quarter.

11 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Family-owned Taqueria Factory to open 2nd location in Chandler

A family-owned Mexican restaurant is set to expand in the Valley, with its second location opening in south Chandler later this month.

11 hours ago

Stock photo of a U.S. passport. An Arizona man was recently found guilty of lying about his partici...

KTAR.com

Arizona man who lied about Bosnian War role found guilty of immigration fraud

An Arizona man was recently found guilty of lying about his participation in the Bosnian War while trying to become a U.S. citizen, authorities said.

11 hours ago

A photo from the Drug Enforcement Agency showing pill seized in Tempe, Arizona. Steve Lugo Leon of ...

KTAR.com

Man sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for trying to sell fentanyl at Arizona Mills

A Phoenix man was sentenced to 70 months in prison for trying to sell fentanyl at the Arizona Mills shopping center in Tempe.

1 day ago

This photo provided by Robert Wilkes, owner of a house boat management company, shows smoke rising ...

Associated Press

Houseboats catch fire while docked at Wahweap Marina on Lake Powell

More than half a dozen house boats momentarily caught fire at a popular boating destination on the Utah-Arizona line on Friday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Retired Phoenix police officer in landmark Miranda rights case dies at 87