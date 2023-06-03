Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawsuit alleging ex-deputy falsified arrest report settled for $250K

Jun 2, 2023, 5:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Washington oyster farmer accusing a former county deputy of falsifying an arrest report and urging a person to lie during a domestic-violence investigation has been settled for $250,000.

Gerardo Rodarte, the owner of Samish Gold Seafoods, sued Skagit County and former deputy Joseph Gutierrez in 2020, after Rodarte was acquitted by a jury of domestic-violence assault charges, The Seattle Times reported.

The charges were based on the deputy’s sworn statement and reports. Court documents show Gutierrez, who was fired in 2018 over allegations of having sex while on duty and failing to aid other officers during a jail escape, refused to testify at trial.

Rodarte’s lawsuit alleged that Gutierrez conspired with Rodarte’s niece, who was also an oyster farm employee, to falsely accuse her uncle of assaulting her in exchange for help with her immigration status.

The niece called the Sheriff’s Office on June 7, 2017, and claimed she had been assaulted by Rodarte. Gutierrez responded and arrested Rodarte, despite his claims and statements from his wife that the niece attacked him, biting his thumb and hitting him in the head with a telephone handset, according to the lawsuit and other documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Rodarte claimed in his lawsuit that, while taking him to jail, Gutierrez met his niece and told her “they needed to change their story because it did not fit the evidence, and that they had to fix it so it looked real,” according to the documents.

He claimed Gutierrez took pictures of the niece’s neck, which showed bruising and marks that weren’t there previously. U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein in a 2021 ruling denied Gutierrez’s motion to dismiss the fabrication and false-evidence claim and ordered it to proceed to trial.

Rodarte’s wife, Fabiola Higareda Hernandez, also signed a sworn affidavit claiming Gutierrez had falsified statements attributed to her in his arrest report.

Gutierrez appealed Rothstein’s decision to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. An appeals court panel in January upheld Rothstein’s trial decision.

As for damages, the appeals judges wrote, “We have held that it ‘is virtually self-evident’ that ‘there is a clearly established constitutional right not to be subjected to criminal charges on the basis of false evidence deliberately fabricated by the government.’”

Rodarte’s lawsuit alleges a clam harvest worth $500,000 he had farmed the day of his arrest spoiled while he was incarcerated.

The Skagit County Attorney’s Office, which represented Gutierrez, didn’t respond to a phone message from the newspaper seeking comment on the settlement.

United States News

FILE - A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program at the Seoul...

Associated Press

US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea’s failed military spy satellite launch

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Russia and China on Friday over North Korea’s failed launch of a military spy satellite this week in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, which Moscow and Beijing refused to condemn. The confrontation was the latest over the North’s escalating nuclear, ballistic […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Man repeatedly shocked with Taser by LAPD died from enlarged heart and cocaine use, coroner says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A teacher who was repeatedly shocked with a Taser by Los Angeles police died from an enlarged heart and cocaine use, according to an autopsy report released Friday. The Jan. 3 death of Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, prompted an outcry over the Los Angeles Police Department’s use of force. It was […]

21 hours ago

President Joe Biden says "I got sandbagged" in talking about falling earlier in the day at the U.S....

Associated Press

Biden celebrates a ‘crisis averted’ in Oval Office address on bipartisan debt ceiling deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated a “crisis averted” in his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday evening, ready to sign a budget agreement that eliminates the potential for an unprecedented government default that he said would have been catastrophic for the U.S. and global economies. The bipartisan measure was […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii allows more concealed carry after Supreme Court ruling, but tightly limits where guns allowed

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday signed legislation that will allow more people to carry concealed firearms but at the same time prohibit people from taking guns to a wide range of places, including beaches, hospitals, stadiums, bars that serve alcohol and movie theaters. Private businesses allowing guns will have to post […]

21 hours ago

File - Women work in a restaurant kitchen in Chicago, Thursday, March 23, 2023. On Friday, the U.S....

Associated Press

US hiring, unemployment jump in May and what that says about the economy

The nation’s employers stepped up their hiring in May, adding a robust 339,000 jobs, well above expectations.

21 hours ago

Associated Press

Even Nebraska’s nonpartisan Legislature is divided from acrimonious 2023 session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature has long prided itself on being a paragon of collegiality and function, as the only single-chamber, nonpartisan Legislature in the country. But after a vicious 2023 session in which the body of 49 lawmakers remained irreconcilably split, Nebraska’s statehouse is beginning to reflect broad, national discord. The acrimony […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Lawsuit alleging ex-deputy falsified arrest report settled for $250K