Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

3 women who say Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them can testify at sex assault trial, judge rules

Jun 2, 2023, 4:00 PM

FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who claim C...

FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who claim Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them — including one upset she never got her day in court when Gooding resolved criminal charges without trial or jail — can testify at a federal civil trial next week to support a woman’s claim that the actor raped her in 2013, a judge ruled Friday, June 2, 2023. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, File, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, File, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Three women who claim Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them — including one upset she never got her day in court when Gooding resolved criminal charges without trial or jail — can testify at a federal civil trial next week to support a woman’s claim that the actor raped her in 2013, a judge ruled Friday.

Judge Paul A. Crotty said the allegations by the women were relevant for a jury deciding if the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room after they met at a bar. He also ruled in a separate order that the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit seeking $6 million in damages, must reveal her name at trial.

He said the claims by the three women who can testify “are sufficiently similar” to the claims at stake in the trial because “all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults” connected to Gooding and stemmed from the presence of the women and Gooding in social settings such as festivals, bars, nightclubs and restaurants.

Lawyers for Gooding, a #MeToo defendant in multiple courts, have said Gooding had consensual sex with the woman who accused him of rape after they met in the VIP lounge of a Greenwich Village restaurant and she joined him at a nearby hotel bar, agreeing to proceed to his hotel room so the actor could change his clothing. The lawyers did not respond to an email request for comment Friday.

The three women include Kelsey Harbert, who said in tears after Gooding pleaded guilty last year that never getting her day in court was “more disappointing than words can say.”

Harbert told police Gooding fondled her without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square in 2019.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Harbert has done.

The judge disallowed the testimony of a fourth woman on the grounds that her proposed testimony that Gooding groped her breast without her consent in 2011 was so similar to Harbert’s expected testimony that it would be “needlessly cumulative” and would increase the chance of improper bias. The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Gooding, a star in films including “Boyz n the Hood” and “Radio,” was permitted to plead guilty in April 2022 to a misdemeanor, admitting that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018.

After staying out of trouble and completing six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling, Gooding was permitted to withdraw his guilty plea and instead pleaded guilty to a non-criminal harassment violation, eliminating his criminal record and preventing further penalties.

The deal was criticized by some of at least 30 women who prosecutors say have made sexual misconduct allegations against him, many citing encounters at New York City nightspots that resulted in groping, unwanted kissing and other inappropriate behavior.

Attorney Gloria Allred, who represents the plaintiff, declined to comment except to say that her client will be going forward with the trial on Tuesday.

Prospects for a settlement, which sometimes occur in civil cases on the eve of trial, seemed dim at a pretrial conference Thursday as trial attorneys were in such sharp disagreement that the judge warned in ruling Friday that “counsel will act with the utmost courtesy and professionalism towards one another and the Court going forward.”

United States News

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Timothy Parlatore, former attorney for Donald Trump. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced. __ CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Jamie […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Ivey signs legislation naming Yellowhammer Cookie as official state cookie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama now has an official state cookie: The Yellowhammer Cookie. Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed legislation naming the confection created by a Montgomery fourth-grader as the official state cookie. Students at Montgomery’s Trinity Presbyterian School came up with the idea of a state cookie. Fourth-grader Mary Claire Cook submitted the […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthous...

Associated Press

Prosecutor in case of Virginia man killed at psychiatric hospital announces resignation

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — The state prosecutor handling the case against 10 people charged in the death of a Virginia man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a psychiatric hospital said she is resigning to attend graduate school in Paris. Ann Cabell Baskervill told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her resignation as […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Investigators work at the scene of a shooting where four people were killed on April 18, 202...

Associated Press

911 transcripts point to chaos, fast-evolving situation in April shootings in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A frantic 911 call to report at least one person had been fatally shot led law enforcement to discover four bodies at a home in Maine and eventually to arrest a man who fired at vehicles on a nearby highway before confessing to police that he was behind the killings. According […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court ...

Associated Press

As end of session nears, Louisiana lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ+-related bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — As Louisiana’s legislative session nears adjournment, lawmakers in the Republican-dominated legislature pushed forward controversial LGBTQ+-related bills, including advancing a resurrected ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths Friday. Despite the state Constitution requiring lawmakers to focus on fiscal and budgetary matters this session, several bills that opponents say target […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Police testify about confronting gunman at Pittsburgh synagogue

Police on Friday described how they exchanged fire with a gunman who carried out the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history, frantic to get wounded worshippers to safety as they shot and neutralized the suspect. Several officers took the stand on the fourth day of the prosecution’s case against Robert Bowers, whose lawyers have acknowledged […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

3 women who say Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them can testify at sex assault trial, judge rules